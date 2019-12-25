Home
Home
News
Health
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
Environment
Arenal Power Plant: 40 Years Generating Renewable Electricity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
Last Tuesday, December 4th, 2019, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Arenal Hydroelectric Plant in Tilarán Park
News
Costa Rica Continues To Strive Towards Full Human Rights of All
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
This December 10th marks International Human Rights Day and with regards to this commemoration, Costa Rica continues to strengthen its model in development and culture of peace
News
Surfer Brisa Hennesy Qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Surfer Brisa Hennesy became, last Sunday, the 5th Costa Rican athlete qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The surfer...
News
Illegal Crops Invade Costa Rica's Protected Wild Areas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 5, 2019
Our country has many beautiful things to offer and it is unfortunate that many of them are being affected by negative actions...
World News
Health News
Health
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
Health
Improve Your Quality of Life Through Physical Activity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Physical activity is an aspect of great importance for our body, so much that together with good nutrition they become the best...
Environment
Costa Rica Prohibits Use of Glyphosate in Its Protected Wild Areas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a guideline, which prohibits the use of glyphosate in the 11 Protected Wild Areas (ASP) of the country, as well as in the institution's offices
Health
Sniffer Dogs Against Vegetable Contraband at the Juan Santamaría Airport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
A pair of canine units will track baggage in search of contaminated fruits and vegetables in order to reduce the risk of...
Health
Costa Rica's HIV Patients Receive High Quality Care
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 1, 2019
The first of December is "World AIDS Day", created to commemorate and raise awareness on the fight against infection of the human...
Environmental News
Money
Money
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of our finances
Environment
The MD-2 Pineapple Variety: The Bitter Side of Sweetness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
As it is well known, since 2007, Costa Rica dominates the world’s pineapple market, thanks to the MD-2 variety (better known as “Sweet Gold” or “Golden”)
Culture & Lifestyle
Second-Hand Goods Markets Flourish in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
More and more people have left behind the stereotypes around second-hand items. Precisely in Costa Rica, since 2017, the SJO Bazar is...
Money
Guanacaste Airport Contributes to the Growth and Development of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 2, 2019
The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ) continues to consolidate itself as a source of development for the region and the country,...
Money
Features of Online Loans and Microloans
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 25, 2019
Using a credit service, you cannot only solve your fiscal troubles but make a profit. Surprised? It is feasible if approaching the business smartly
Travel
News
Meet Those Charming Places in Montezuma
Abelardo Canelo
-
Modified date: December 25, 2019
What to see in Montezuma? We are convinced that you will like this place instantly. You cannot stand the desire to know...
Environment
“Rincón de la Vieja”: Water-Skin, Fire-Heart
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
The "Rincón de la Vieja" (Old Lady’s Corner) National Park, located in the volcanic mountain range of Guanacaste, at the height of...
Environment
Discover Costa Rica’s Exotic Animals!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
Do you feel that nature and all its mysteries invite you to explore? Then you will be identified with destinations that involve...
Travel
San Vito: Ideal place to Explore.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
The canton of Coto Brus is located in Puntarenas Sur, and borders Panama, to the east and the canton of Buenos Aires...
Travel
Be Amazed by Its History: San Lucas Island.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 20, 2019
San Lucas Island, belonging to the canton of Puntarenas, in Costa Rica, is located in the Pacific Ocean, 8 kilometers from the...
Culture & Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rican Youth Dedicates Herself to Rescue Stray Dogs
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
Nicole Chacón, a young neighbor from the district of Florence, is responsible for rescuing dogs in extreme conditions, on the verge of death, to recover from punishment, and find a new home
Culture & Lifestyle
Today Nicoya Honors The Virgin of Guadalupe, Its Patron Saint
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Every year the Festivities of Our Lady the Virgin of Guadalupe are celebrated in Nicoya during November and December, which include different religious, cultural and even profane activities
Culture & Lifestyle
How Do People Celebrate Christmas Pura Vida Style?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Living the Christmas holidays in the tropics is an experience for those of us who usually associate with the cold, the snow, and lit chimneys ...
Culture & Lifestyle
Proposal to Declare Costa Rica's Coffee a National Symbol Advances
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Recently, the affirmative opinion was given of the Legislative Special Commission on Science, Technology, and Education, in which Costa Rican coffee will...
Culture & Lifestyle
Avatar Transformation Experience in the Jungles of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 5, 2019
“Into the I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” -John Muir
Science & Technology
Science & Technology
Which is The Best Tourism App?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 20, 2019
Since man is a man, the travel concept has evolved a lot and today it is hard to believe that there was a world without travel apps
Science & Technology
Internet and Digital Technology to Further Costa Rica's Education
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 18, 2019
Some schools have taken on the challenge of implementing educational proposals with new technologies, from the use of mobile devices to the use of computer labs in a much more integrated way
Economy
Costa Rica: One of the Most Innovative Countries in Latin America
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
With less than 5 million inhabitants, it has not prevented Costa Rica from being at the forefront of innovation in Latin America....
Science & Technology
Costa Rica Leads Latin America in Technology And Innovation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Our country was among the middle-income economies that exceed in innovation in relation to their level of development, being the only country...
Science & Technology
Tesla Technology Arrives in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 28, 2019
Costa Rica has been a worldwide reference as a promoter of sustainability, as well as the implementation of clean technologies in favor of the environment and the mitigation of carbon footprint
