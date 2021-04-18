More
    Low-cost Airline Frontier Returns to Costa Rica in July

    Tourists will have two weekly connections from Miami and Orlando

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With nonstop flights from Miami and Orlando, the low-cost airline Frontier will once again operate in Costa Rica, as announced by Daniel Shurz, the company’s senior vice president for business, who noted that the service will be provided twice a week to each of the routes.

    The airline offers its customers low fares, as well as the possibility of customizing trips according to their needs and budget, for example, you can buy options a la carte or in a low-price package, called Works, which includes the option of reimbursement, a checked carry-on bag, seat choice, exchange fee waiver and priority boarding.

    Quality service


    The direct flights will be from Miami and Orlando to the Juan Santamaría International Airport and its spokesman, Daniel Shurz added that they will be focused on offering affordable rates and friendly service for local Florida residents to explore the nature of Costa Rica, its beautiful beaches and unlimited activities.

    “Frontier’s return to Costa Rica with the inauguration of these new routes is very encouraging, because they are two key markets for attracting international tourists to our country and also for outbound tourism, since the state of Florida is highly sought after by Costa Ricans,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

    Strict sanitary measures


    For his part, the vice president of the airline indicated that as a company they require that all their customers and crew members wear a mask throughout the trip, in addition to completing a health examination before flying that certifies that neither they, nor anyone from their family has had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days; they also establish hand disinfection before boarding the flight and temperature control.

    “We celebrate that the second half of the year is strengthened with the presence of a new airline in Costa Rica and at the Juan Santamaría International Airport. The arrival of Frontier is a sign of the market reactivation process and the good coordination that AERIS maintains with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute for the well-being of the sector,” said Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS Costa Rica.

    Minister Segura added that the announcement of the return of said airline is news that reinforces the gradual process of reactivation that the country is promoting and gives a light to remain hopeful in this process.

