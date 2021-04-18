More
    Heavy Rains Cause More than 50 Incidents Across Costa Rica

    A yellow weather alert is declared in almost the entire country

    By TCRN STAFF
    Cartago, the Caribbean area and the southern area have been the sectors most affected by the heavy downpours this week, with more than 50 events, according to the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Care of Emergencies (CNE).

    Alexander Solís, executive president of the CNE, indicated that the Guácimo canton, located in Limón, is the one that registers the greatest affectation with the attention of 29 incidents caused by floods, landslides and requests for revisions and land inspections.

    In addition, the entity reported 10 people were trapped by the increase in the Guácimo-Parismina river basin. Two affected homes and a request for an inspection due to undermining of the land of one of which, located near the flow, were attended.

    Yellow alert in most of the country


    Solís explained that as a result of the impact of the rains, a yellow alert was declared in most of the national territory, with the exception of some cantons in the North Pacific region. In that region, the cantons of Hojancha, Nandayure and Nicoya are under yellow alert.

    “We have had the highest amount of rains during the day yesterday and practically the night and early morning, particularly in the upper parts with flooding of rivers throughout the Caribbean Coast and also with reports of affectation in Turrialba and in the north of Cartago on Route 230 that connects Oreamuno, Alvarado and Turrialba”, Solís said.

    The CNE reported that there are currently no shelters enabled. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) predicts that the rains will continue for the rest of this week into the weekend.

