Soccer Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020 the German Manuel Neuer was not the best goalkeeper in the world, but the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. Both gave him 5 points in the vote for The Best awards, awarded by Fifa.

For Messi, Keylor was the best, followed by Neuer, from Bayern Munich, with 3 points, and the Slovenian Jan Oblak, from Atlético de Madrid, with 1. Meanwhile, Cristiano also gave his preference for the Tico, followed by Oblak and Neuer.

Keylor Navas: soccer stars

Messi generates controversy

If this election was a surprise for some, the connoisseurs were more surprised after learning that Messi’s vote for the best player in the world was for Neymar Jr. and, secondly, Kylian Mbappé, both stars of PSG. For the media that cited the information, this is a clear sign that the footballer has a high chance of going to France next season.

Messi participated in the vote in his capacity as captain of the Argentina team. For the election of the best players participate, in addition to the captains of the teams, technical directors and journalists. A percentage of the fan vote is also taken into account.

Speculation with Messi and Barcelona

The Argentina captain wanted to leave the club in August, but backed down forced by the management of the club. His contract ends on June 30th, 2021 and negotiations for his renewal are at a standstill. He will therefore be free to negotiate with whoever he wants from January 1st, 2021.

In addition to PSG, it is speculated that he could go to Manchester City, a team under the direction of his former coach Josep Guardiola, with whom he shared one of the most brilliant stages in the history of the Catalan team.

However, the candidates for the elections for the presidency of Barcelona FC, assure that they will do everything possible to retain Messi in the club, despite the economic problems the team faces.