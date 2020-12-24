More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Lemons: Authentic Nutritional Treasures

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Lemons: Authentic Nutritional Treasures

    Fruits are the most attractive food group and have the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and are essential for maintaining health
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020, the best goalkeeper in the world was the Costa Rican Keylor Navas

    Soccer Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020 the German Manuel Neuer was not the best...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica facilitates mariculture development in a sustainable way

    The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, today signed a decree that facilitates the development of mariculture in a sustainable way to generate opportunities for producers in coastal areas and reactivate local economies
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Fruits are the most attractive food group and have the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and are essential for maintaining health. By providing energy and nutrients with few calories, they are indicated both in weight loss regimes and in cleansing diets. One of the protagonists in this type of diet is undoubtedly lemon (Citrus).

    This fruit could be defined as the authentic jewel of the crown; It is one of the fruits that has the most benefits in its indisputable various properties. So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) itself recommends its frequent use since it also considers it a powerful disinfectant and bactericide par excellence.

    As additional data, it is appropriate to mention that it is native to Southeast Asia, although it currently occurs in all tropical and temperate areas of the globe. The main producer country is Mexico followed by India, while Spain is the leading exporter of lemons in the world.

    Nutritional table graphed by “100 grams”.

    Sodium: 1 mg, Calories: 22, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Total Fat: 0.2 g, Potassium: 103 mg, Fiber: 0.3 g, Sugars: 2.5 g, Proteins: 0.4 g, Vitamin C: 38.7 mg, Calcium: 6 mg, Magnesium: 6 mg.

    Properties that make lemon one of the best fruits

    El Agua, Beber, Desintoxicación

    This fruit has a strong bactericidal power, due to its high vitamin C content. This aspect also allows the fruit to greatly support the immune system. Lemons, due to their high content of vitamin C and flavonoids, help strengthen your immune system by increasing your body’s defenses. They also prevent diseases, especially of the respiratory tract.

    Excellent odor regulator, Keeps the body’s pH balanced.

    Although lemons are rich in citric acid, in the long run they help you alkalize your body, helping to restore the pH of your body. If there is an abundance of red meat, refined foods, additives or coffee in your diet, your body can become acidic.

    Natural detoxifier

    Lemon stimulates the liver and helps eliminate toxins. One of the most effective remedies to detoxify your liver is to take the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon every morning on an empty stomach, along with half a glass of water, and wait a half hour for it to take effect before taking other foods. In addition, lemon increases the peristaltic movements of the intestines, helping the body to better eliminate the wastes of digestion. The digestive properties of lemon juice help the discomfort of heavy digestions.

    The citric acid in lemons helps prevent and dissolve gallbladder stones, as well as calcium deposits that can lead to the formation of kidney stones.

    In addition to vitamin C, lemon contains potassium, which is very beneficial for our nervous system and our brain.

    Undoubtedly Lemon is a type of treasure, which nature gives us, we must get the most out of all its wonders.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceCarlos Silva Giménez
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020, the best goalkeeper in the world was the Costa Rican Keylor Navas
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Lemons: Authentic Nutritional Treasures

    Fruits are the most attractive food group and have the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and are essential for maintaining health
    Read more
    Sports & Games

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020, the best goalkeeper in the world was the Costa Rican Keylor Navas

    TCRN STAFF -
    Soccer Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020 the German Manuel Neuer was not the best goalkeeper in the world, but...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica facilitates mariculture development in a sustainable way

    TCRN STAFF -
    The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, today signed a decree that facilitates the development of mariculture in a sustainable way to generate opportunities for producers in coastal areas and reactivate local economies
    Read more
    Travel

    Juan Santamaría Airport will inaugurate three routes between Costa Rica and the United States in the next days

    TCRN STAFF -
    Juan Santamaría Airport
    Read more
    Health

    New Strain of COVID, much more Contagious, Worries Epidemiologists

    TCRN STAFF -
    New Strain of COVID
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    New Strain of COVID, much more Contagious, Worries Epidemiologists

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    New Strain of COVID
    Read more

    Kiwi, Exotic Fruit with Wonderful Properties for You

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Fruits continue to be of great interest to man. Children who begin to eat solid foods show a preference for fruits before parents can teach them its use
    Read more

    Doctors Alert that Early Cancer Diagnosis Decreased 40% Due to COVID-19 Confinement

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Health groups that fight against cancer alert the population not to stop their routine check-ups and to observe and consult with health professionals about...
    Read more

    Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica will be Done Throughout All 2021

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    With the authorization of the first vaccine against COVID-19 in Costa Rica and the preparations for its application, a glimmer of hope looms in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »