Fruits are the most attractive food group and have the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and are essential for maintaining health. By providing energy and nutrients with few calories, they are indicated both in weight loss regimes and in cleansing diets. One of the protagonists in this type of diet is undoubtedly lemon (Citrus).

This fruit could be defined as the authentic jewel of the crown; It is one of the fruits that has the most benefits in its indisputable various properties. So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) itself recommends its frequent use since it also considers it a powerful disinfectant and bactericide par excellence.

As additional data, it is appropriate to mention that it is native to Southeast Asia, although it currently occurs in all tropical and temperate areas of the globe. The main producer country is Mexico followed by India, while Spain is the leading exporter of lemons in the world.

Nutritional table graphed by “100 grams”.

Sodium: 1 mg, Calories: 22, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Total Fat: 0.2 g, Potassium: 103 mg, Fiber: 0.3 g, Sugars: 2.5 g, Proteins: 0.4 g, Vitamin C: 38.7 mg, Calcium: 6 mg, Magnesium: 6 mg.

Properties that make lemon one of the best fruits

This fruit has a strong bactericidal power, due to its high vitamin C content. This aspect also allows the fruit to greatly support the immune system. Lemons, due to their high content of vitamin C and flavonoids, help strengthen your immune system by increasing your body’s defenses. They also prevent diseases, especially of the respiratory tract.

Excellent odor regulator, Keeps the body’s pH balanced.

Although lemons are rich in citric acid, in the long run they help you alkalize your body, helping to restore the pH of your body. If there is an abundance of red meat, refined foods, additives or coffee in your diet, your body can become acidic.

Natural detoxifier

Lemon stimulates the liver and helps eliminate toxins. One of the most effective remedies to detoxify your liver is to take the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon every morning on an empty stomach, along with half a glass of water, and wait a half hour for it to take effect before taking other foods. In addition, lemon increases the peristaltic movements of the intestines, helping the body to better eliminate the wastes of digestion. The digestive properties of lemon juice help the discomfort of heavy digestions.

The citric acid in lemons helps prevent and dissolve gallbladder stones, as well as calcium deposits that can lead to the formation of kidney stones.

In addition to vitamin C, lemon contains potassium, which is very beneficial for our nervous system and our brain.

Undoubtedly Lemon is a type of treasure, which nature gives us, we must get the most out of all its wonders.