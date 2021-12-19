Lilac: The Color of Ingenuity and Creativity for 2022

The Pantone Institute of Color has announced that it has chosen a range of blues, linked to lilac, 17-3938 Very Peri, as the color of the year for 2022, a shade of daring presence that stimulates “wit and creativity”, as indicated by those responsible.

“Showing carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative, inquisitive and intriguing spirit Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri helps us embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us to a new vision as we rewrite our lives”, they comment in their philosophical message from the website of the international painting firm.

Like every year in December, the paint brand indicates what its recommended color is for the following year. “Very Peri puts the future ahead in a new light,” they add.

According to the vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman, the choice of this shade “is a reflection of what is happening in our world culture and expresses the answer to what people are looking for in this color.”

A process of innovation and transformation at a global level

Pressman adds that “the creation of a new color for the first time in the history of our educational color program Pantone Color of the Year is a reflection of a process of innovation and transformation at a global level.”

She assures that society recognizes colors as a fundamental form of communication and as a way of “expressing, capturing, connecting and influencing ideas and emotions. This new and complex blue hue fused with a purplish red highlights the range of possibilities that are presented to us”.

She points out that as we emerge from a period of isolation “digital design helps us stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new possibilities of color.”

Pantone references the trends in games, the growing popularity of the metaverse and the growing artistic community in the digital space, allowing Very Peri to illustrate “the fusion of modern life in correspondence with color trends in the digital world and as together they manifest themselves in the physical world and vice versa”.