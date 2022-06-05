More
    Learning to Fly: An Artistic Collection on Overcoming Fears

    The artist Francisca Ruiz captures one of her experiences in her exhibition “Aprendiendo a Volar” (Learning to Fly), which from this week until June 13th, 2022, will be available at the lobby of the Hotel Real Intercontinental, in Escazú.

    Arming yourself with courage to overcome fear -which sometimes causes paralysis-, to learn to “fly” is what the artist transmits in her works of art in acrylic on canvas and a variety of color palettes. “These works imply that human beings do not fly, it is a fact; however, we can identify our strengths and learn to build our own wings of light, wisdom, love, certainty, camaraderie, freedom and confidence that thanks to those wings, we will be able to fly high”, explained Ruiz.

    An artist since she was a child

    Since she was a child, this artist has enjoyed painting. From the ages of 10 to 14, she received classical painting classes; at the age of 11, she participated in her first exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Santiago, Chile. A year later, her painting was selected to be exhibited at the National Salon.

    Ruiz comments that her inspiration is the elements of nature and her emotions. “With my work I seek to transport the viewer to another dimension, where he can be the protagonist of his own sensory experience”, said the painter.

    The exhibition of the “Learning to Fly” collection is open to the public and is free of charge.

