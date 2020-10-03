More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Larissa Arroyo: “The Figure of Unpunished Abortion in Costa Rica Must Change”

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Alexander Zamora Gómez will be the new President of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee

    The former table tennis player, Alexander Zamora Gómez, will be Henry NúñezNájera's successor as president of the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Launches Gender Parity Initiative to Increase Participation of Women in the Economy

    As a strategy to face the effects of the global pandemic by COVID-19 and the direct impacts on female employment, the Government of Costa Rica launched this past week the Gender Parity Initiative (GPI)
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Nescafé Ground Coffee Celebrates its Seal of Origin as Authentic Costa Rican Coffee

    Within the framework of the International Coffee Day celebration, Nestlé celebrates the...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In the light of the demonstrations on September 28th for the “Global Day of Action for Legal and Safe Abortion”, slogans re-flourished in the country to give this right to women, as well as the proposal of a bill.

    This project, promoted by the organization “Aborto Legal Costa Rica”, would reach the Legislative Assembly, in order to decriminalize the figure of abortion in Costa Rica and expand the scenarios among which women can safely resort to this medical practice. Larissa Arroyo, lawyer and activist from the AsociaciónCiudadana ACIRSE, said that the possibility that a project of this type could reach the National Assembly.

    What do you think of the possibility of decriminalizing abortion?

    “There is a difference between legalizing abortion and decriminalizing it. In Costa Rica it is allowed, by an exception, when there is danger to the life or health of the woman”.

    “However, even if it is allowed, it continues to be considered a crime, that is why it is called unpunished abortion, since, although there is the commission of a crime in the act of abortion, the exceptions allow that there is no penalty”.

    “In this scenario, I ask myself: How is it possible that something that a woman is doing to save her life is considered a crime? And that is where a legislative reform is needed, to change that figure”.

    How feasible do you see passing a legalization project and what exceptions would it cover to apply abortions?

    “I understand that this project does not speak of unlimited access to abortion or without any type of restriction, but rather that it establishes a limit of weeks and eliminates the proof of abortion, to promote legalization. Thus, abortion not only does not cease to be a crime, but it becomes legal and the State must ensure it”.

    With regard to the therapeutic standard, do you consider that the country has been complied with in its application?

    “The problem is that the State has not adequately promoted the therapeutic standard.Due to this, there may be misinformation and women do not request the procedure because they do not know of its existence. It is something that, although the Government approved it, it has been kept very quiet”.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceJeffry Garza
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Allow the Entry of Residents and Citizens from All US States as of November 1st
    Next articleNescafé Ground Coffee Celebrates its Seal of Origin as Authentic Costa Rican Coffee
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Alexander Zamora Gómez will be the new President of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee

    The former table tennis player, Alexander Zamora Gómez, will be Henry NúñezNájera's successor as president of the...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica Launches Gender Parity Initiative to Increase Participation of Women in the Economy

    TCRN STAFF -
    As a strategy to face the effects of the global pandemic by COVID-19 and the direct impacts on female employment, the Government of Costa Rica launched this past week the Gender Parity Initiative (GPI)
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Nescafé Ground Coffee Celebrates its Seal of Origin as Authentic Costa Rican Coffee

    TCRN STAFF -
    Within the framework of the International Coffee Day celebration, Nestlé celebrates the Costa Rican Seal of Origin...
    Read more
    News

    Larissa Arroyo: “The Figure of Unpunished Abortion in Costa Rica Must Change”

    TCRN STAFF -
    In the light of the demonstrations on September 28th for the “Global Day of Action for Legal and Safe Abortion”, slogans re-flourished...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica Will Allow the Entry of Residents and Citizens from All US States as of November 1st

    TCRN STAFF -
    Residents and citizens of all US states will be able to enter Costa Rica as of November...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Alexander Zamora Gómez will be the new President of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The former table tennis player, Alexander Zamora Gómez, will be Henry NúñezNájera's successor as president of the National Olympic Committee (CON) for...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Launches Gender Parity Initiative to Increase Participation of Women in the Economy

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As a strategy to face the effects of the global pandemic by COVID-19 and the direct impacts on female employment, the Government of Costa Rica launched this past week the Gender Parity Initiative (GPI)
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Allow the Entry of Residents and Citizens from All US States as of November 1st

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Residents and citizens of all US states will be able to enter Costa Rica as of November...
    Read more

    Digital book: “Cocinas del Bicentenario” Recounts the Country’s Food Cultural Heritage

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Traditional products: rice, squash, cocoa, coffee, sugarcane, pork, chayote, chiverre, beans, corn, potato, pejibaye, plantain, cheese and cassava - predominant
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »