More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Johnson & Johnson Company Will Have to Pay over US$ 2 Billion For Ovarian Cancer Cases

    Due to the use of asbestos in its talc products, including baby powder of the company

    By TCRN STAFF
    91
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    La Fortuna de San Carlos is Looking for the Most Adventurous Ticos

    La Fortuna de San Carlos launches a national contest to reward the most adventurous Costa Ricans with an all-paid trip to the Arenal volcano.
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    San Cristóbal Norte de Desamparados Temple Recognized as Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica

    San Cristóbal Norte de Desamparados is a peaceful rural community with a cold and rainy climate, located between the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Johnson & Johnson Company Will Have to Pay over US$ 2 Billion For Ovarian Cancer Cases

    The Supreme Court of the United States last Tuesday rejected to review an appeal requested by Johnson & Johnson...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Supreme Court of the United States last Tuesday rejected to review an appeal requested by Johnson & Johnson Company, in which it asked not to pay the multimillion-dollar compensation dictated by a jury, due to the use of asbestos in its talc products (including baby powder), which caused ovarian cancer in more than 20 women.

    The nation’s highest court thus ends years of litigation. Johnson & Johnson had requested that the Supreme Court consider its case following the amount imposed on it by the Supreme Court of Missouri last year, which amounted to over US$ 2.1 billion (around € 1.724 million). An earlier appeal by J&J in a court in that state lowered the penalty from more than US$ 4 billion for 22 women and their families -who had fallen ill after using the product- to the current US$ 2.1 billion.

    Bitter dispute

    The dispute between the American multinational and the plaintiffs has been brutal. The company was represented by a former attorney general -Neal Katyal- and the women with cancer who sued the multinational (based in New Jersey) Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor who led the investigation into Bill Clinton’s sex life that led to his impeachment, in 1998. Starr was also signed by Donald Trump to defend him during his first impeachment.

    A study questions the presumed link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer According to the Missouri court that sanctioned the cosmetic giant, the company had sold consumers “products despite knowing that they contained asbestos”, Starr emphasized in his brief report that the Supreme Court would reject such a revision with the conviction that Johnson & Johnson “knew it, for decades, that its talcum powder contained asbestos, which is a highly carcinogenic substance”.

    Moreover, they could have protected consumers by switching from talc to a derivative of corn, as the company’s own scientists proposed in 1973. But talc was cheaper and managers did not want to sacrifice profit for a safer product”, wrote Starr.

    “Product safety”

    For the cosmetic company, the Supreme Court decision has nothing to deal with “product safety”. The multinational indicated that the Supreme Court’s decision “leaves important legal issues in the air that state and federal courts will continue to face”. The legal battle Johnson & Johnson has faced ever since has been monumental -more than 9,000 lawsuits across the United States.

    In its own defense, the firm has always used the argument that talc was a safe and asbestos-free product. Regarding this, the FDA, which supervises food safety condition, conducted, in 2018, a study through a product sample in which scientists did not detect the presence of this carcinogenic fiber. “It is all a conspiracy”, the company’s lawyers staff assessed then.

    In 2012, the corporation announced that it would remove potentially health-damaging components from its adult hygiene and cosmetic items. In May 2020, Johnson & Johnson reported that it would stop selling its baby powder both in the United States and Canada. The hygiene and pharmacy products giant assured that such a decision was based on “the reevaluation of the portfolio of consumer products related to Covid-19“.

    Reuters reported, at the end of 2018, that this company had known for 40 years that there were small amounts of the carcinogen asbestos in its products. Despite that, the multinational firm has always denied such accusations.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceYolanda Monge
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCelebration of Virtual Pride Fills Costa Rica with Colors in June
    Next articleSan Cristóbal Norte de Desamparados Temple Recognized as Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    La Fortuna de San Carlos is Looking for the Most Adventurous Ticos

    La Fortuna de San Carlos launches a national contest to reward the most adventurous Costa Ricans with an all-paid trip to the Arenal volcano.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Campaign In The City Mall Of Alajuela Plans To Vaccinate 1,600 People Against Covid-19 This Weekend

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The City Mall shopping center, located in Radial de Alajuela, will host a vaccination campaign this coming weekend (Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June),...
    Read more

    A New Challenge Against Coronavirus: Vaccines About to Expire

    News TCRN STAFF -
    A time that, according to all experts, it is necessary to use to strengthen Covax and the rest of the multilateral mechanisms against the pandemic.
    Read more

    From Costa Rica To Latin America: A Tico Company Will Recycle Electric Vehicle Batteries

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Fortech is a Costa Rican company that is dedicated to providing adequate treatment to batteries once their useful life cycle is over through the...
    Read more

    President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as well as the corrosive impact...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »