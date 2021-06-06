Celebration of Virtual Pride Fills Costa Rica with Colors in June

Motivating all people to march from their homes to show their support for diversity, human rights and inclusion, is the goal of Virtual Pride 2021, an initiative that will run throughout the month of June.

The official launch was made through the official Facebook page of Pride Connection Costa Rica on Friday, June 4th and featured the participation of the three organizing marshals: Luis Salazar, former Commissioner for LGBTIQ + Population Affairs, as well as presentations by the drag queen Amaya la Draga and Ari Moore. To march you can join through the page www.pridevirtualcr.com The initiative is promoted by the Business Alliance for Development (AED) and Pride Connection Costa Rica.

Promotion of the Human Rights of LGBTIQ

“The strength of the movement and the promotion of the Human Rights of LGBTIQ + people does not end. That is why more than 20 companies led by AED and formed in Pride Connection Costa Rica launched the Pride Virtual Costa Rica platform, which is a space where people can virtually march and show their support “, said Víctor Castro, Communication Coordination , AED and General Coordination, Pride Connection CR.