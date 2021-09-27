Is Costa Rica’s Minimum Wage Enough for students to Stay in the Country?

With a mix of different cultures and ethnicities, Costa Rica has generally tolerant people and many international students fit easily within the local student society. The nation also has a good work culture that allows students to study and work.

Although there is no law limiting the minimum wage an employer must pay, most unskilled laborers earn about $15 per hour while skilled workers earn about $20 per day. The cost of living is generally affordable and most colleges have affordable fees structures.

How much would a student earn while studying in Costa Rica

A student can only do part-time jobs because they need to be in college and study. There are many areas they can get hired as unskilled workers and earn between $12 – $15 an hour. If the student works for 30 hours per week, they will earn between $360 – $450 per week and in a month, it will be about $1,440 – $1,800.

Students can get other part-time opportunities and work as semi-skilled workers. Spanish is widely spoken in Costa Rica as a national language and students who speak English can take part-time jobs as English tutors and earn more. Although low wages for artists are a serious challenge globally, students gifted in arts can use their spare time to showcase their talents in Costa Rica and earn more.

Balancing part-time work and college assignments

The minimum wage in any country can help determine if a student can live and study there. This is because students seek to work part-time to get money to support their daily life while in college. If the minimum wage is too small, more students will be seeking alternatives in other countries. If you want to read more about minimum wage and how it can affect the student population in a nation, you can visit EduZaurus online. They have a large data of resources of information for students to read.

Cost of living in Costa Rica

The monthly expenditure for students depends on where they choose to stay and other factors like amenities and utilities. Meals will cost between $5 – $ 10, although there are other places where meals will cost more.

A dorm room will cost between $200 – $700 per month, while an apartment room will cost between $250 – $700 per month. Most students share rooms to cut rent costs. Local transport is fairly cheap and will cost about $50. Other costs like cellphone, utilities, and entertainment can take another $200 per month. Depending on where a student chooses to live and the kind of lifestyle they want, their average expenditure per month will be between $1,200 to $3,500.

While in Costa Rica, there are many places a student can visit and enjoy the nature, culture, and food of the local people. Transport is fairly affordable and a student can travel by bus to the countryside, the villages, and many tourist attractions. Long-distance transportation will range between $50 and above depending on the place the student wants to visit. Local hotels are not expensive because some cost as low as $60 for bed and breakfast, although luxury hotels will be much expensive. Away from college and dorm, there is much more a student can enjoy, but that would mean more money out of their pocket.

Most countries have policies in place that help dictate the minimum wage which an employer must pay their employees. It helps protect workers from exploitation and helps them earn enough money to sustain themselves and meet their basic needs like shelter, food, clothing, and utilities. A student might be asked to write a minimum wage essay and although the topic might seem simple, it can be challenging getting enough content to write. If a student wants to learn more or get ideas on minimum wage, they can study the minimum wage essays written by college students on WritingBros. They are inspiring and contain quality content and has a large variety of other subjects.

Total minimum wage versus total monthly expenditure

If a student is working as an unskilled worker for 30 hours per week, they will earn between $1,400 – $1,800 per month. Those working as semi-skilled workers can earn more, maybe double or something close to that. If a student wants to earn more, the only way is either they increase the number of hours per week or get a job with a higher per hour rate. Comparing monthly wage versus expenditure, a student can manage to study in Costa Rica and live an average student’s life.

The only challenge will be that the student will be limited to a life of college and dorm and will not enjoy anything beyond these two. If a student wants more like going to parties, eating in expensive restaurants, traveling across the country, or having many tech gadgets and student apps, the minimum wage will not sustain them.

It will be either they work more hours, get two jobs or look for study and work opportunities outside Costa Rica. Nevertheless, comparing minimum wage in Costa Rica and other more developed countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, there is not much difference between their minimum wage and that of Costa Rica. It might not really make a significant difference studying and working in Costa Rica or elsewhere.

Conclusion

Costa Rica’s s education is good and at least 96 percent of its population s educated due to strict government policies on education. The nation can be regarded as a middle economy country and as a result, demand for unskilled workers can be high. With a minimum wage of close to $2,000 per month for unskilled labor, a student can manage to pay for their upkeep and a dorm room without much struggle.

