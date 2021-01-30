More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    International Personal Data Protection Day: Many Challenges, Few Advances

    Worrying cases of privacy breaches in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    International Personal Data Protection Day: Many Challenges, Few Advances

    As every year, the past January 28th we commemorated the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data, for...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Construction of the First Electric Sailboat Made in Costa Rica Advances

    Some time later, he founded his first company, Topsail Rigging, where he dedicated himself to designing and building
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Environmentalists Urge Marine Policy that Protects Resources in Costa Rica

    Costa Rican environmental organizations urge the Government to develop a marine policy that protects resources and encourages sustainable production...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    As every year, the past January 28th we commemorated the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data, for having signed on this date, 40 years ago, Convention 108 of the European Union, the only international treaty on the matter. This Convention, despite having been born within the European Union, is open to non-EU accessions, that is, it is open to any country for adherence, as long as it has a domestic regulatory framework compatible with said Convention.

    This year, this commemoration acquires a greater relevance in light of the events that we lived through in 2020, where the issue of the protection of personal data and the privacy of Costa Ricans was of great relevance, not only because of the health situation, but for other factors that should not be forgotten.

    Many examples of privacy breach

    In February 2020, we learned that the Presidential House intended to formalize, by means of an Executive Decree, the so-called Presidential Data Analysis Unit (UPAD), a group of advisers to the Presidency that had been processing personal data of the inhabitants since the beginning of the Alvarado Administration, collecting or requesting access to personal data guarded by various organs of the State, including sensitive personal data, such as those contained in the SINIRUBE or data related to apprehensions carried out by the Police.

    Thanks to the work of the press and the generalized repudiation of the population, the UPAD had an ephemeral legal existence, however, the scope of the processing of personal data that it carried out or even continues to be carried out, is still an enigma for citizens today, that we do not know what data was processed, what was its destination, if they were eliminated, or even, if the accesses that were enabled at the time by the institutions are still operational today or not. The political and judicial consequences are still pending definition.

    The Pandemic also brought a series of novel situations, with an important component in terms of privacy, such as taking body temperature in establishments and institutions (which was never regulated by the Ministry of Health), the possibility, not used by the Government of using contact tracing technology made available by Google and Apple, and mishandling of Costa Ricans’ personal data by a group of CCSS officials, who shared the results of the PCR tests of hundreds of people through a WhatsApp chat without any kind of security measure.

    We also had security leaks in banking institutions, such as the case of the leak of credit card numbers by the group of crackers called Maze, which published thousands of numbers on the deep web that it claimed, corresponded to Banco de Costa Rica clients. .

    It also transpired the existence of a Telegram group where 3,000 people exchanged explicit sexual content of Costa Ricans, affecting the privacy of many of these people who had not consented to the dissemination of this material.

    And to end the year, in November, we had news of Law Project No. 21,321, to create the Unique Repository to Strengthen the Tracking and Identification Capacities of People, which was unanimously ruled favorably by the Government and Administration Commission, which aims to create a centralized database of biometric data for all Costa Ricans, which can be accessed by all police forces without further restrictions and without judicial intervention, and, what is more worrying, can be accessed by anyone interested in acquiring these identification services.

    Importance of adequate protection

    These are all practical examples of the importance of personal data protection today. The year 2021 already shows other cases, for example, the challenges associated with the use of data related to vaccination, the so-called health passports, or even the interest of the population in the terms and conditions of use of instant messaging applications.

    The cases that emerged in 2020 also evidenced the ignorance that exists among the population, but, above all, that of the Public Powers in matters of data protection. They also patent the importance and urgency of having a modern regulatory framework that establishes clear rules regarding the processing of personal data, as well as the urgent need to have a regulator with the independence, technical capabilities and sufficient resources to guarantee compliance with the regulations, because in none of the cases mentioned did we see the regulator, be it the Inhabitants’ Data Protection Agency, play any role in this regard.

    Policy-makers must step in

    The Legislative Assembly has the opportunity, in the remainder of its mandate, to propose solutions to citizens that transcend the merely political, such as the Draft Reform to Article 24 of the Constitution for the inclusion of Data Protection as autonomous right, or finish outlining the comprehensive reform to the Data Protection Law, updating it, bringing it closer to the international standard on the matter and doing major surgery with respect to Prodhab.

    These steps would allow us to get closer to the objective of being, one day, part of Convention 108, which would mean a huge possibility of empowering the country as a secure jurisdiction in terms of personal data protection, and that many companies, especially grassroots, which would see us as an option to establish operations in segments with an important component of personal data, the transfer of which is currently jealously regulated in the European Union by the General Regulation on the Protection of Personal Data.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceMauricio Paris
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleConstruction of the First Electric Sailboat Made in Costa Rica Advances
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    International Personal Data Protection Day: Many Challenges, Few Advances

    As every year, the past January 28th we commemorated the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data, for...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Port Authorities Reiterate the Importance of the Puerto Caldera Modernization

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Sociedad Portuaria Caldera (SPC) highlighted that during 2020 the Puerto Caldera port maintained its operational continuity despite the Pandemic and its strong impact on...
    Read more

    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as a Messaging Application?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as the main application for instant messaging and voice calls over the Internet in the world? That is...
    Read more

    Cellular Network Most Used in 2020

    Science & Technology Beleida Delgado -
    2020 came with changes for Costa Rica after the sale of Telefónica's operations to Millicom. With this acquisition, Tigo managed to enter the mobile...
    Read more

    Mobile Telephony and Its Four Best Digital Cameras in Recent Years

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    The DXOMark company decided to develop a study whose main objective was to provide a list of the four cell phones that have the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years