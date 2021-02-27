More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Innovative Tico System Saves Almost 2 million Liters of Water Per Year in Car Washes

    Machines captures wastewater from the washing process and treat it to be used again

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Innovative Tico System Saves Almost 2 million Liters of Water Per Year in Car Washes

    An innovative system in Costa Rica allows the saving of almost two million liters of water per year in...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The First “Strawberry” Tour in Costa Rica is at Poasito de Alajuela

    In Poasito de Alajuela there is the first guided strawberry tour in Costa Rica and also for the improvement...
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    “Costa Rica Real Estate”: The Best Investment For You

    Are you considered investing abroad in residential real estate? Well, now is the right time
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    An innovative system in Costa Rica allows the saving of almost two million liters of water per year in washing the fleets of three car rental companies in the country, which is equivalent to the monthly consumption of 70 families.

    This mechanism, already used by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car, captures the wastewater produced by the washing of more than three thousand rental vehicles of these companies, treats them and mixes them with a 15 % of fresh water, allowing a production of recovered water of 8,000 liters per hour.

    Saving drinking water


    “By applying this technology to our processes we managed to save 85% of drinking water for each vehicle that is washed. In our companies we understand that water is an exhaustible resource and therefore of great value; Based on this premise, we decided to invest in a novel and unique conservation project for our sector, which treats the wastewater from washing to inject it back into the supply system”, explained Rodrigo Alvarado, Quality and Environment Manager of Grupo ANC , a company that operates the auto rentals.

    Through this system, only in December 2020 a saving of 93,000 liters of water resources was reported. This decrease in liters used also represents an economic saving for companies, who experienced a 50% decrease in turnover.

    Environmental management


    “Our companies have incorporated environmental management as part of their business strategy for more than 18 years. Since then we have defined the protection of water resources as one of our main objectives, aligning ourselves with the environmental objectives that have also been established at the country level ”, highlighted Alvarado.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe First “Strawberry” Tour in Costa Rica is at Poasito de Alajuela
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Innovative Tico System Saves Almost 2 million Liters of Water Per Year in Car Washes

    An innovative system in Costa Rica allows the saving of almost two million liters of water per year in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Creates a New Category of Protected Area to Conserve Forests in Urban Areas

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has a new category of protected area called Urban Natural Parks (PANU), which seeks to conserve ecosystems and forests at risk in...
    Read more

    In Nairobi UN Virtual Assembly for the Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The role of nature in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) will focus the discussions at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment...
    Read more

    Plastic Pollution: A Planetary Catastrophe That Urges An International Treaty

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The negative impact of plastic waste pollution on the environment is undeniable. More than 800 species of animals are affected by these wastes, including...
    Read more

    Playa del Coco Receives International Recognition as a Community Prepared for a Tsunami

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Playa del Coco community received the International Tsunami Readiness Recognition, which is a pilot program administered by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years