Iberia Recovers Its Daily Flight With Costa Rica

Iberia is gradually recovering its usual flight schedule as demand reactivates and, since this summer, it is already possible to fly daily to San José, Costa Rica. With this increase in offer –from five to seven weekly frequencies-, Iberia reinforces its leadership and commitment to Central America.

These flights are operated with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with capacity for 288 passengers, 19 in Business class and 269 in Economy. The A330-200s are twin-engine aircraft, with a maximum take-off capacity of 242 tonnes and a range of up to 11,500 kilometers, as well as being 15 percent more fuel efficient, providing both cost efficiencies and environmental benefits.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

The Madrid-San José de Costa Rica flight schedules are:

Route Flight number Days of operation Departure time Arrival time

Madrid-San José de Costa Rica IB6317 Daily 11: 35h 14: 30h

San José de Costa Rica-Madrid IB6314 Daily 15:55 10:45 the next day

The increase in the operation is intended to favor the flow of travelers and tourism on both sides of the Atlantic, in addition to improving connectivity between Costa Rica and the more than 90 destinations that Iberia flies to in Europe.

It is also accompanied by a very attractive campaign with prices from 360,566CRC, round trip, in Economy class, and a flexibility policy, in order to facilitate changes or reimbursements in vouchers when personal circumstances or the destination are affected by the actual situation.

Víctor Moneo, Director of LATAM Sales and Institutional Agreements, commented: “We know the importance of maintaining connectivity with Central America and, therefore, in 2021 we will offer 246,000 seats. Currently, Iberia is the company that offers the best connectivity and the largest number of direct flights from Europe, so it is an immense joy to have recovered the usual flight schedule that we offered before the Pandemic.

With almost five decades flying to the country, we were pioneers in linking Costa Rica in a direct flight with Europe in 2004 and our commitment remains constant over time. We are confident that this increased capacity will help energize the market; without a doubt, its variety of landscapes and microclimates, together with its commercial activity, make it an emblematic destination in which to continue growing”.

Flying is safe

Iberia has been flying to Costa Rica for 48 years and, during all this time, the airline has always given the highest priority to safety, “to the safety of the operation”; now, in addition, it takes on a very special meaning since to that safety is added the protection of the health of its customers and employees.

With the same rigor, since the beginning of the Pandemic, Iberia has implemented and reinforced all the safety, hygiene and prevention measures recommended by the authorities throughout the travel experience, which has placed it among the 10 airlines the world’s safest against COVID, according to the Safe Travel Barometer and deserving of the Skytrax four-star rating as a safe airline against COVID-19.