    How to Take Care of Your Skin in Times of Pandemic

    By TCRN STAFF
    Nowadays, many people are washing their hands and using disinfectants much more frequently than usual, in addition to the constant use of protective face masks
    Discover the Benefits of Meditating in Times of Pandemic

    How many times during this quarantine have you not felt overwhelmed with feelings or emotions that you do not know how to handle?
    Indigenous Women Reaffirm Their Role as Leaders, Protectors of the Forest, and Entrepreneurs

    In a discussion on the International Day of Indigenous Women, Faustina Torres,...
    TCRN STAFF
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Nowadays, many people are washing their hands and using disinfectants much more frequently than usual, in addition to the constant use of protective face masks. All these measures are essential for continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also to avoid infecting ourselves. However, these new habits have caused the skin to become irritated and dry. That is why in this article we bring you some tips to counteract this effect.

    Proper hand care

    One of the most important measures during the Coronavirus pandemic is to keep your hands clean. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that you wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% of alcohol.

    However, this can cause that the hands become dry and very sensitive. The first thing you should do is treat your hands gently, the water temperature is important. This should be at room temperature or warm, hot water can cause damage to the skin of your hands.

    Avoid antibacterial soaps

    They are not that helpful in preventing infectious diseases. And they may contain chemicals, like fragrances, that can irritate your skin. When you use chemicals to disinfect your home, remember to always wear gloves, as these chemicals are effective for germs, but they are very strong for your skin.

    Use moisturizing cream after washing your hands and if after a few minutes they still feel dry, put another dose of cream. It is essential to keep your hands hydrated, even if your hands don’t feel dry or chapped, make sure to moisturize them regularly. Being more effective to prevent skin irritation before it occurs, and not try to make up for lost time when the skin has already become dry and cracked.

    Skin care

    Many workers in places such as beauty salons, restaurants, stores, and in the healthcare area wear masks in their shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many people who leave their homes to work or do their shopping or do some errand.

    This measure is necessary to avoid infecting ourselves or others. However, wearing the mask can lead to skin irritation on the nose, chin, cheeks, and even behind the ears. In addition, sweaty or damp skin under the mask can cause acne. To alleviate these effects we bring you these practical tips:

    Get into a regular skin cleansing routine

    Clean and moisturize the skin before and after using the mask. If your skin tends to be oily, use a water-soluble moisturizer. Use an ointment or bandage as a barrier. To prevent or alleviate skin injuries caused by pressure or friction from masks, a thick layer of zinc oxide can soothe and protect the skin. Zinc oxide is a skin protectant that is often used to treat diaper rash or badly cracked skin. Wear it on the bridge of the nose or behind the ears.

    Treat acne

    If you have acne, clean your skin regularly. Use a water-soluble moisturizing lotion. Look for acne products that contain retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, and salicylic acid. Also avoid squeezing or pulling the bumps, which can contribute to inflammation and infection in the area.

    It is super important that you do not stop using your mask or stop washing your hands continuously, since until now it is an effective practice promoted by the World Health Organization to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

    SourceArgelis Desiree Torrealba
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleIndigenous Women Reaffirm Their Role as Leaders, Protectors of the Forest, and Entrepreneurs
