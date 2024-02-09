Guanacaste Airport Announces Extension of Air Transat Route from Montreal



Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, announces the extension of operations of the route from Montreal (YUL), Canada, operated by Air Transat, to Guanacaste (LIR) starting Thursday, May 2.



This route will have a frequency of two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight will depart from Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at 07:30 am, arriving at 11:30 am in Guanacaste (LIR). Air Transat will operate an A321 aircraft with a capacity of 198 seats.



Air Transat provided this route only during the Canadian winter season (November – April). However, with the extension of this route, passengers will now be given the opportunity to visit the destination during different times of the year.



According to the most recent data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, in 2023, 242,970 Canadian tourists will enter by air. Their average stay is 14.8 nights with an estimated average expense of $106 per day during their stay in the country.





Fun in the Sun



Among the activities they most enjoy doing in Guanacaste are enjoying the sun, beach and surf, outdoor tours, visiting volcanoes and hot springs, tasting local cuisine, among others.



Importance of Canadian market



“The Canadian market, without a doubt, is of capital importance and constitutes the second most important market for Costa Rica in attracting tourists. The announcement that Air Transat will maintain its permanent weekly flight from Montreal is of utmost importance for the country, because it will increase the visit of Canadian tourists and, in addition, it allows us a future possibility with this same airline to explore other cities west of Canada. This news is positive for Guanacaste and surrounding areas, especially for families that depend on tourism,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.



“We are pleased to announce the expansion of frequency on this route to one of our most dynamic markets, the Canadian one, which represents 78% more seats in Guanacaste compared to 2023. Guanacaste Airport begins the year of the bicentennial of the Annexation with good results. news for our passengers and a greater opportunity to connect to our destinations,” commented César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

