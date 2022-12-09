More
    Godfathers of Rock in Los Santos: Anestesia Local: Documentary Film

    In the 1990’s in Costa Rica’s Zona de los Santos, a rock band called Anestesia Local formed and went on to play hundreds of shows until their final performance in July 2022. The band was stylized by its hard rock image and catchy original songs and were the first rock band from that region. Anestesia Local performed music in both Spanish and English and laid the groundwork for the thriving rock scenes that exist today in La Zona de los Santos.

    A newly released 55 minute documentary film about the history of the band tells part of its groundbreaking story from the band members who lived the adventure.

    The documentary is called Anestesia Local: Rock Regional and can be viewed at this link.


    On Saturday December 10 at 7pm at the Terraza de Cafetal in San Marcos de Tarrazu, a special tribute evening to Anestesia Local will take place with a number of Los Santos musicians performing songs by Anestesia Local including She Can’t Forget and Prisonero. The documentary film will be screened and there will be plenty of Q&A time with the original band members.

    The film’s producer Walter Aguedas Blanco extends an invitation to the public to attend this special tribute to Anestesia Local. It is sure to be a fun evening of musical memories and plenty of Anestesia Local swag will be available.

