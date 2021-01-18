Hiking and learning about the customs, culture, gastronomy, and natural landscapes observed in an indigenous community will be possible with the group of hikers Ticos A Pata.

This hike will cover the third stage of El Camino de Costa Rica, a route that crosses the country from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

It takes place in the Cabécar Jameikari indigenous community, which runs from Las Brisas de Pacuarito to Valle Escondido. This walk is recommended for people who have a beginner level, as it has a distance of approximately ten kilometers, for a duration of five to six hours.

You will walk through terrain with topography, mostly flat; it has few descents and ascents, ideal for those who wish to start hiking as a non-competitive sports activity. The entirety of El Camino de Costa Rica is 280 kilometers from Barra de Parismina, passing through regions such as Siquirres, Turrialba, and Dota, to finally finish in Quepos.

“Our goal is to be able to bring El Camino de Costa Rica to all levels of walkers (beginners, intermediate and advanced), so we have adapted the visit to the Jameikari Indigenous Community for people with a beginner level. We have adapted stage three to maintain the essence and beauty of the indigenous communities through which the road passes,” said Jorge Frutos, one of the organizers.

A majestic scenery

The walk will start on the street that connects the town of La Leona with Las Brisas de Pacuarito, passing through farms and crossing the Quebradón river, which has a low flow, until reaching a junction that communicates with the indigenous communities of Jaimakeri and Dueri.

There they will continue along a fairly wide path of primary forest to the community school. In addition to physical activity, residents of the community will offer you native foods and provide a little of their knowledge of the area.

Indigenous guides

“We are 25 people living here in the community. We are dedicated to growing yams, bananas, plantains, tiquisque, and more. The area is located in a high part and you can see volcanoes, the Atlantic area, Limón, Siquirres. Here you can bathe in the river, see waterfalls and we can teach you about medicinal plants, what they are used for and how we use them,” said Rubilia Chavez, an indigenous guide”.