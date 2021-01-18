More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Go Hiking in the Cabécar Indigenous Community on an Amazing 10 km Route

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    3
    0

    Must Read

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    Go Hiking in the Cabécar Indigenous Community on an Amazing 10 km Route

    Hiking and learning about the customs, culture, gastronomy, and natural landscapes observed in an indigenous community will be possible...
    Read more
    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Costa Rica News (TCRN), 12 Years Bringing “Pura Vida” Alternative News

    Today we want to exalt the benefits of Costa Rica, the Latin American country that has allowed us to grow as professionals with the help of its founder, Visionary Daniel Yepez. This is an article that does not resemble the others because through this edition its own protagonists speak
    Read more
    NewsGUEST WRITER -

    Parable # 50: Where Do You Go from Here?

    (This week is the 53rd and finalinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Hiking and learning about the customs, culture, gastronomy, and natural landscapes observed in an indigenous community will be possible with the group of hikers Ticos A Pata.

    This hike will cover the third stage of El Camino de Costa Rica, a route that crosses the country from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

    It takes place in the Cabécar Jameikari indigenous community, which runs from Las Brisas de Pacuarito to Valle Escondido. This walk is recommended for people who have a beginner level, as it has a distance of approximately ten kilometers, for a duration of five to six hours.

    You will walk through terrain with topography, mostly flat; it has few descents and ascents, ideal for those who wish to start hiking as a non-competitive sports activity. The entirety of El Camino de Costa Rica is 280 kilometers from Barra de Parismina, passing through regions such as Siquirres, Turrialba, and Dota, to finally finish in Quepos.

    “Our goal is to be able to bring El Camino de Costa Rica to all levels of walkers (beginners, intermediate and advanced), so we have adapted the visit to the Jameikari Indigenous Community for people with a beginner level. We have adapted stage three to maintain the essence and beauty of the indigenous communities through which the road passes,” said Jorge Frutos, one of the organizers.

    A majestic scenery

    The walk will start on the street that connects the town of La Leona with Las Brisas de Pacuarito, passing through farms and crossing the Quebradón river, which has a low flow, until reaching a junction that communicates with the indigenous communities of Jaimakeri and Dueri.

    There they will continue along a fairly wide path of primary forest to the community school. In addition to physical activity, residents of the community will offer you native foods and provide a little of their knowledge of the area.

    Indigenous guides

    “We are 25 people living here in the community. We are dedicated to growing yams, bananas, plantains, tiquisque, and more. The area is located in a high part and you can see volcanoes, the Atlantic area, Limón, Siquirres. Here you can bathe in the river, see waterfalls and we can teach you about medicinal plants, what they are used for and how we use them,” said Rubilia Chavez, an indigenous guide”.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Costa Rica News (TCRN), 12 Years Bringing “Pura Vida” Alternative News
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    Go Hiking in the Cabécar Indigenous Community on an Amazing 10 km Route

    Hiking and learning about the customs, culture, gastronomy, and natural landscapes observed in an indigenous community will be possible...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Costa Rica News (TCRN), 12 Years Bringing “Pura Vida” Alternative News

    World News TCRN STAFF -
    Today we want to exalt the benefits of Costa Rica, the Latin American country that has allowed us to grow as professionals with the help of its founder, Visionary Daniel Yepez. This is an article that does not resemble the others because through this edition its own protagonists speak
    Read more

    Parable # 50: Where Do You Go from Here?

    News GUEST WRITER -
    (This week is the 53rd and finalinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during...
    Read more

    Vaccination in Shopping Centers and Through Direct Home Visits, CCSS Plans with the Arrival of More Vaccines

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Between March and April, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will begin to call all people over 58 by phone to schedule appointments...
    Read more

    The Government Expects Agreement with Deputies on the Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Bill

    News TCRN STAFF -
    This past Monday, the national deputies Zoila Rosa Volio (independent) and Paola Valladares (liberationist) asked the Executive Power to summon file 21,388 "Law of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years