The II edition of the Turrialba Tourism Festival is taking place this Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 at the Tropical Agronomic Center for Research and Education (CATIE). Like in all of Costa Rica, nice surprises will be insight for all who visit, taking you to learn more about the cultural and gastronomic diversity of this special place.

A great diversity of local exhibitors will offer the best of their products, crafts, good food, music, dance and many other experiences with the region’s own and unparalleled beauty. In this regard, Jana Daigle, president of the Tourism Chamber of Turrialba, organizer of the activity, said that this event will show the cultural wealth of the inhabitants, their talent, in addition to their efforts to grow local businesses and other economic projects.

If you attend, you can also enjoy the good spice of Mrs. Anabelle Gutiérrez Masís, an entrepreneur known for delighting in her kitchen, among which her famous tortillas with cheese stand out, she will offer corn tamales, sponge cake and other dishes ideal to enjoy with a good native coffee.

Doña Florida Mora, an artisan of the “Calzada Dulce” Collective, also joins the Festival, through her art, by which she tells us stories turned into different exquisite pieces, all with an identity and, also, with a utilitarian sense. She says that her jewelry is inspired by stories of her childhood related to the era of coffee plantations.

TURRIALBA TOWN

It is a FREE festival. Admission is free and parking is available for 100 vehicles, with a cost of ₡ 3,000 all day. This weekend will be one of relaxation, fun, music, great food and of course Costa Rican pride art.