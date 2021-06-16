More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

    A single returnable glass bottle during its life cycle prevents 39 disposables from reaching the environment

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

    World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    The Challenge of Restoring Green Life In Latin American Countries

    if we all nature eat fruits, it is preferable not to throw away the seeds, but to let them dry and store them in a bag so that on the way we spread them.
    Read more
    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica

    The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Costa Rica. From May 30...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. To further this, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published a practical guide that provides an introduction to actions that can delay and stop the degradation of ecosystems and promote their recovery.

    The guide describes ways to get involved in ecosystem restoration during the United Nations Decade, one of them is making smart decisions, such as buying sustainable products. The consumer has the power to make a change from the moment of purchase by choosing packaging that is sustainable and environmentally friendly like glass, the best example of a true circular economy.

    And the fact is that the linear economy —extract, produce and discard— and consumerism, have caused a negative environmental impact; overexploiting natural resources and producing a large amount of waste.

    On the other hand, the circular economy is proposed as a solution inspired by the regenerative cycles of nature where the reduction, reuse and finally the recycling of elements are privileged.

    Glass as a material designed by nature

    The efficiency of the life cycle of glass containers is similar to natural cycles, where the value of waste remains intact by being transformed directly into raw material for the production process of new bottles. This system greatly reduces energy consumption, reducing the consumption of raw materials and reducing the generation of waste exponentially.

    The initial stage of the circular economy seeks at the origin to design products with low environmental impact, with the potential to be disassembled into their parts to be used within the same cycle. Due to its physical-chemical characteristics, glass allows the generation of containers that are easy to reuse or recycle, designed not to produce waste.

    “Speaking of reusing, glass being such a robust material allows it to be reused multiple times. In Central America, returnable glass bottles are reused on average 40 times, which allows a single returnable glass bottle during its life cycle to prevent 39 disposables from reaching the environment,” explained Gerald Jiménez, Image Head of Grupo Vidriero Centroamericano.

    Unique 100% recyclable material

    Glass is produced from 100% natural, sustainable and abundant elements in the earth’s crust, as well as a proportion of post-consumer glass waste called “cullet”. Due to its characteristics, glass is the only material for mass consumption capable of being recycled infinitely many times without losing its properties.

    Jiménez added: “From the origin of its raw materials to its final disposal, glass has unique characteristics that make it a responsible packaging material and the best example of sustainability within the circular economy.”

    Within the glass value chain, there is the glass scrap collection industry, a network of more than 1,150 collection centers throughout Central America that generates at least 2,000 indirect jobs. Glass recycling is an activity with more than 2,000 years of history dating back to the Romans. It is a true bottle-to-bottle recycling, and also, unlike others, glass is recycled domestically and within the same production plant that manufactured it.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleThe Challenge of Restoring Green Life In Latin American Countries
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EconomyTCRN STAFF -

      Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

      World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rican Worldwide Company Conditions Quepos Dock to Streamline the Pink Snapper Production Process

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Industrias Martec company invested US$ 200,000 in the Quepos dock to streamline the production and logistics process for the commercialization of pink snapper,...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Passes Law To Attract Foreign Pensioners and Rentiers with Capital of $ 150,000

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rican deputies approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign annuitant or pensioner must invest to...
      Read more

      Remote Working Does Not Decrease Business Productivity

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      First of all, let’s start by recognizing that there are tasks that cannot be done remotely. Also, let’s think of the people who have...
      Read more

      Cartago would be the new tourist focus of Costa Rica with a plan coordinated by the TEC

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The “Tecnológico de Costa Rica” (TEC), through the Sustainable Tourism Management career, leads a strategy that seeks to turn Cartago and the Los Santos...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »