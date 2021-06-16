More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    The Challenge of Restoring Green Life In Latin American Countries

    All contributions for reforestation are necessary

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

    World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    The Challenge of Restoring Green Life In Latin American Countries

    if we all nature eat fruits, it is preferable not to throw away the seeds, but to let them dry and store them in a bag so that on the way we spread them.
    Read more
    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica

    The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Costa Rica. From May 30...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Time passes us bills, of what we do with nature, therefore, it is essential that we be as kind as possible, plant a tree and give greater impetus to reforestation. This is our second article in TCRN Verde, remember that in the previous one, we commented as part of the project, that if we all eat fruits, it is preferable not to throw away the seeds, but to let them dry and store them in a bag so that on the way we spread them, so that it is Mother Nature who takes the next step.

    Restoring green life in Latin America

    Many will think that the restoration of green life in Latin American countries is a challenge, a situation that can take its time, but it is not impossible. It is worth noting that part of the loss of green life has been through forest fires, changes in land use, falling of trees, among others.

    In fact, actions by various countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia are an example for the recovery of green life, everything is oriented towards planting trees, cleaning beaches and rivers, as well as caring for species.

    Lost of nature

    According to the United Nations (UN), each year at least 4.7 million hectares of tropical forest are lost in the world. Rivers, lakes and ponds suffer from pollution and overfishing; while mountains and oceans are exposed to the degradation and loss of their ecosystems. Until now, it is known that half of the planet’s wetlands have disappeared and the same has happened with 50% of coral reefs.

    Raise awareness

    It is necessary, to start thinking, that the planet is losing its essence, its green life and in part, we have been responsible. In Latin America, experts emphasize that ecosystems are being lost due to deforestation, due to the opening of roads, but the main driver has been the change in land use to convert forests into fields, pastures for livestock, mining activities. and illicit crops.

    Beyond all, the intention is to promote planting as one of the ways to  generate awareness and contribute to nature, making the call, denouncing negative activities. The green life of nations is everyone’s responsibility, their waters, their soils, forests and even the air we breathe.

    Plant a tree, eat a fruit, save the seeds, then spread them … Nature will smile at you.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceMaría Donaire TCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCOVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica
      Next articleGlass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EconomyTCRN STAFF -

      Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

      World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Contribute with the Well-Being of the Oceans by Reducing Single-Use Plastics

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      The oceans allow the transport of most of the world trade, they are an important source of food and employment. Costa Rica is home...
      Read more

      Costa Rica May Become a Pioneer in Reforestation of Fruit Trees

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica May Become a Pioneer in Reforestation of Fruit Trees
      Read more

      Get to know the “Interceptor”, which will Prevent Tárcoles Garbage from Reaching the Sea

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      For collecting the garbage that floats in the Tárcoles River, an "Interceptor" will be installed soon. It is a Dutch-made mechanism that collects waste...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Joins Efforts with NGO “Oceanmind” to Fight Against Illegal Fishing

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica signed a cooperation agreement with the NGO OceanMind to facilitate the application of maritime regulation thanks to the experience of this organization...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »