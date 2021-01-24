More
    Four New Modern Trains Arrived in Costa Rica this past Monday

    The units would start operating in April

    By TCRN STAFF
    Four New Modern Trains Arrived in Costa Rica this past Monday

    This past Monday Costa Rica received four new trains from China. This is a second shipment that completed all...
    This past Monday Costa Rica received four new trains from China. This is a second shipment that completed all of the units that will operate in the country in the coming months.

    In December 2020, the first batch of four other trains arrived, which have a capacity of 372 passengers, which is double that of the current units.Elizabeth Briceño, President of the Costa Rican Railway Institute (INCOFER), explained that before they can be used, work has been carried out on the railways and also training of personnel.

    Starts operation in April

    The official estimated that the eight new units will come into operation in April. In addition to the size, the new trains will have air conditioning, space for wheelchairs, LED screens and speakers that will provide information during the route and location via GPS.

    The purchase of the new trains had an approximate value of $ 32.7 million.

