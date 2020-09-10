AGECO Provides Free Counseling to Those over 45 who are Unemployed or Want to Start a Business

By
TCRN STAFF
-

The Costa Rican Gerontological Association (AGECO) provides free advice for unemployed people or entrepreneurs who are over 45 years old. The consultancies are part of the “Sigo Vigente” program and to participate, people must meet several requirements:

• Be over 45 years old

• Have a cell phone, tablet, or computer with an internet connection

• Willingness to use the Zoom or Moodle platforms

Sofía Gamboa, the coordinator of the Sigo Vigente +45 program, explained that it seeks to support both self-employed and salaried people. For this reason, the consultancies are aimed at people who want to undertake or already have a product idea in mind or development, as well as for those who want to prepare to face, for example, online job interviews.

Within the training, the interested person is helped to promote issues related to marketing, personal branding, and entrepreneurship, as well as to strategically update the curriculum and learn some important “tips” for interviews.

People who are interested in participating can request more information writing to the email: [email protected]

Relocate to beach work remote
Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here