If you want to see the film “Ceniza Negra”, selected to represent Costa Rica at the Oscars and Goya Awards, where it will fight for a space in the categories of Best International Film and Best Ibero-American Film, respectively, you can do so from Thursday.

The production of director Sofía Quirós will premiere on the Costa Rican billboard and on digital platforms for Latin America on November 26.

The film has had a successful international run. Besides Cannes, it has been seen in more than 30 international festivals.

The film tells the story of Selva, a 13-year-old girl who lives in a Caribbean town, must take care of her grandfather after the sudden disappearance of her only mother figure. Amid mysterious shadows and wild animals, she faces her last childhood moments alone.