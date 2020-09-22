More
    Ferry Between Costa Rica and El Salvador Would be Positive for Trade in the Region

    Costa Rica and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding to activate a sea shipping short route, which could also be beneficial for the entire region

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On September 1st, the governments of Costa Rica and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of sea shipping short route, also known as ferry line, this is considered a bilateral and regional strategic project.

    For many years it has been one of the main plans on the Central American Isthmus, but it was these two countries that dared to take the first step. We could say that El Salvador is the country that has been much more dynamic or much more aggressive, in fact, El Salvador says that they have ready the La Unión port, where they already have the spaces and the platform ready for unloading.

    Costa Rica was also interested in the project, but, although El Salvador says they are ready and that they will open it in January 2021, this is not the case of Costa Rica, since it started first with the port of Calderas, it did not have the conditions to to be able to establish the platform for the ferry”, said Fanny de Estrada, director of Interinstitutional Relations of Agexport (Port administrator)

    The capacity of the ferry will be 150 containers per week, with a journey of less than 24 hours. According to De Estrada, there is uncertainty in the date, since customs processes, all logistics and cost must first be tested. However, it would be a good step foward for the region.

    “A mechanism that facilitates the mobilization of goods is undoubtedly positive, it would be very useful, but if we have to take into account that the cost has to be a reasonable to be profitable,” she added.

    Intense commercial traffic

    Commercial land mobilization between Central American Countries is more than 900 thousand trucks, so the ferry could be of great help. However, Agexport’s management considers that the date is still far off and that other countries could join together when Costa Rica and El Salvador have opened the way.

    SourcePaula Ozaeta
    ViaHéctor Méndez
