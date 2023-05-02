Facebook Will Indemnify Users Who Opened Their Accounts between 2007 and 2022

Users of the social media Facebook could benefit from a compensation settlement from the company after it misused users’ personal data.

It should be remembered that the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, and which today is part of a company called Meta, received a class action lawsuit in 2018 due to the Cambridge Analytica case, in which it reached an agreement to pay the sum of US$725 million for having given third parties access to private data.

In that case, the company shared data from 87 million users collected through a personality quiz app called “This Is Your Digital Life”. The beneficiaries of this agreement are Facebook users with active accounts between May 2007 and December 2022.

How do I request my compensation from Facebook?

To request the compensation granted by Facebook, it is necessary to enter the site https://www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim and fill out the form, which requests whether people are current users of the platform. In the event that users no longer have a currently active Facebook account, they must indicate in what period of time they had a profile on this social media.

In addition, it is necessary to indicate if the aspiring beneficiary is a resident of the United States of America. It should be remembered that if they do not reside in the American Union, people will not be able to access this compensation. Those interested in receiving this benefit must register before August 25th, 2023.

The money from this agreement will be transferred to a gift card or sent to a PayPal account. In the event that the beneficiaries have had multiple Facebook profiles, it will be necessary to provide the data of only the oldest account.

Why should Facebook compensate its users?

Facebook was involved in the use of personal data to third parties, especially in the case of a British company called Cambridge Analytica, which was involved in the US presidential election, where Donald Trump was elected. This audience segmentation allowed advertising to be sent to various voters during the campaign for the presidency of the American Union.