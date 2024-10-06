The warm thermal waters of La Fortuna invite you to relax and reconnect with nature.The relaxing hot springs, the connection with nature, and adventure await you in La Fortuna de San Carlos, as part of Thermal October.

During the month of October, many tourism companies in the area offer discounts, reduced rates, and packages so that domestic tourists can enjoy the warm thermal waters, immerse themselves in the peace provided by nature, and participate in exciting adventure activities that will benefit their health.

La Fortuna de San Carlos is establishing itself as one of the world’s preferred wellness destinations, offering more than 100 activities to experience during the trip.

In addition to enjoying the hot springs and adventure activities, special events will take place in October, such as the vibrant Oktoberfest and the exciting Intrepid Challenger obstacle race, providing even more entertainment options for visitors.

Diverse fun activities

Tourists can engage in activities ranging from hikes to observe the volcano, to coffee and chocolate tours, as well as adventures like canopy, rafting, canyoning, and other activities such as hiking, cycling, various activities on the lake, birdwatching and nature, river activities, hot springs, hanging bridges, night walks, sloth tours, forest bathing, butterfly gardens, snake exhibits, bee tours, among many others.

Taking advantage of the exceptional offers

“We urge everyone to take advantage of the exceptional offers that our companies are extending this month.” The hot springs are just the beginning; in La Fortuna, we have an unmatched variety of activities designed to meet any preference. “It’s a perfect opportunity to experience the magic of our destination,” expressed Tadeo Morales, the executive of the Arenal Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

La Fortuna is a community made up of entrepreneurial individuals who transformed an agricultural area into a thriving commercial and tourist center. It boasts beautiful landscapes, such as the striking perfect cone of the Arenal Volcano, its inseparable Cerro Chato, and the stunning Arenal Lake, which create the perfect photograph with the volcano in the background.

To check the tourism offerings, you can go directly to the companies’ social media. You can also find some options on the website https://octubretermal.com/promociones/Additionally, you can follow the Facebook profiles of ArenalCámara de Turismo: https://www.facebook.com/arenalctcand from Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lafortuna506/

