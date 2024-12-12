Costa Rica closed last year with 4,800 registered electric cars, according to the Safe Mobility Study 2024, prepared by Grupo Purdy and the Center for Urban Sustainability.

Global figures indicate that one in five new cars sold last year was electric. This represents a total of 40 million vehicles of this type, according to the annual report of Global EV Outlook 2024 by the International Energy Agency.

These models are equipped with innovative safety systems and different features, providing an opportunity for drivers to train and learn to drive more cautiously.

For example, trips must be planned due to the charging times and the model’s range. For this, it is important to know the distance to the destination and the location of the charging points.

“A simple aspect like the lack of noise makes people outside the vehicle not notice its presence, which leads to training for the drivers of these models, who must be more aware, move more safely, and pay greater attention to other road users,” explained Alejandro Rubinstein, CEO of Grupo Purdy.

Another important aspect is that electric vehicle owners must be familiar with all the functions of the model, especially those related to safety and driving, as well as perform preventive maintenance, know the protocols for potential emergencies, and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to ensure optimal and safe operation.

Electric motors are equipped to provide an immediate response to the accelerator. That’s why it’s important for the driver to know how to start correctly and safely, as well as learn to brake progressively.

Heavier vehicles

It has been proven that electric models are, on average, 33% heavier than their combustion equivalents. However, these vehicles are safer because they have fewer mechanical components, which offers more flexibility in the design of the crumple zones (the areas designed to absorb such energy), allowing for greater protection in the passenger cabin.

Moreover, the center of gravity of zero-emission models is lower, which improves their stability and reduces the risk of rollovers, especially on sharp curves. Thanks to the technology with which they are manufactured, they often incorporate more advanced and autonomous driver assistance systems, making them allies in promoting safe mobility. For example, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping systems.

The fact that they are heavier models means that, in the event of a traffic accident, the impact force is much greater and this could result in more severe outcomes. Therefore, it is important that drivers of electric models are aware of respecting traffic laws and driving responsibly.

“Without a doubt, the electric era allows us to build a more cautious driving culture.” Those who drive these vehicles must also pay attention to the people around them, as they will not be able to hear them at lower speeds, which are the speeds where the internal combustion engine previously emitted more noise.

“It is important that users of these new technologies are trained in the use of their vehicles, that they understand the operation of the battery, the charging systems, regenerative braking, driving in different weather conditions, that they are aware of the laws and regulations applicable to electric vehicles, and even, to add a chapter on these new technologies to the Driver’s Manual,” commented Arturo Steinvorth, coordinator of the Sustainable Mobility and Transport Area of the CPSU.

What to do in the event of a traffic accident with an electric vehicle?

Follow these recommendations:

Stay calm so you can make better decisions.

Stop the vehicle in a safe place. If possible, as far away from traffic as you can, and then turn it off.

Activate the emergency lights.

If there are injuries, do not move them and request medical help immediately.

Exchange information with the other driver: names, phone numbers, insurance companies, and license plates.

If there are witnesses, try to get their contact information.

Call the Traffic Police to file an accident report.

Contact your insurance company to report the incident as soon as possible.

Follow your insurer’s instructions to initiate the claims process.

Take photographs of the accident scene, the damage to the vehicles, and any relevant evidence.

Keep in mind that the battery should not be handled unless done by a technician during the general inspection or repair at the certified service shop.

