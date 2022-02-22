El Salvador Will Have a Physical and Virtual Cryptocasino that Will Sell NFT

The biggest bet of the Canadian company of non-fungible tokens (NFT, for its acronym), Astro Babies, intends that El Salvador move to the metaverse with a virtual casino called “Astro Casino”, where you can buy and sell NFT, a business that will also have a physical branch in the country led by President Nayib Bukele.

In its digital version, the “Astro Casino” will work through a marketplace that will allow the commercialization of artistic pieces that are within the “blockchain” (chain of blocks). This will work on the Solana platform, with the help of Phantom Wallet; in this way users can install the wallet in Google Chrome or Brave to send and receive NFT once purchased.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

On the other hand, the face-to-face cryptocasino, which is expected to be installed in the coming months in the country’s capital, San Salvador, or in the port of La Libertad, will have slot machines and table games, as well as weekly poker tournaments. , among other activities and products; the place will have a games area, lobby, bar, restaurant, terrace and also a VIP area. “Astro Babies is building the world’s first land-based crypto casino in El Salvador, generating jobs, economic growth and tourism”, said Al Radan, CEO of the company.

In this regard, Mónica Taher, director of international technological and economic affairs of the Secretariat of Commerce and Investment of the Presidency of the Central American country, explained to “Diario El Salvador” that the owners of Astro Babies met with government officials and have in the inkwell many programs for the territory. “Astro Babies spoke with government officials and the issue of permits was discussed, what the project consisted of (…). They are virgin lands that we are walking, because it is a completely different concept”, said Taher.

The project investment will be at least US$5 million in the first phases of construction. In addition, it is expected to generate at least 150 jobs for bartenders, waiters and security personnel when it begins operations, with projections of doubling that number. Currently, the firm maintains an alliance with Salvadoran programmers to run its marketplace in the country, with which they seek to strengthen the crypto ecosystem.

To make the business a reality, Astro Babies is in the process of choosing the location, since they have 3 options. Astro Babies has been installed in El Salvador since December 2021.