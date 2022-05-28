More
    Dominical Received the Costa Rican Ecological Blue Flag Award

    The effort between communities, the ability to gather ideas for purposes that in the short or long term help the common good and biodiversity

    A few days ago, the community of Dominical, received in Domi Plaza the prize of the Ecological Blue Flag program, granted by the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT), for the constant and great work of all those who make life in Dominical more sustainable.

    In this regard, TCRN, spoke with Pepe López, an entrepreneur born and raised in Dominical, who is part of the group that received the award. He is an example of changes and advances that we make in the course of our life.

    Pepe told us that the Ecological Blue Flag, “is a sign of the community’s effort to want to work in a more organized way to promote the well-being and improvement of Dominical´s biodiversity.”

    Now, Playa Dominical is internationally recognized as a community with a clean conscience and has a better image that will attract more tourism creating a positive impact on trade.

    Spicy life


    López, has a project called “Spicy Life”, which was born with the idea of ​​creating a company that can do good for others and communities. Spicy life has a group of approximately 50 young children and adults that can reach 100 in large events. “When it started we were a group of 3 children, little by little with the positive activities it has been growing and the people contributing are super happy,” said Pepe López.

    The activities that they carry out as a community in Dominical are garbage collection, ocean signage projects, wild animal conservation and the environmental awareness, they also take training on ecology and its impact on tourism.

    A running constant projects for 3 years


    Everything from this community of Dominical, is part of a joint work by a committee formed regarding the award, in charge of lifeguard Yahaira Vega, captain of the Public Force Geovanny Navarro and Pepe López from Spicy Life .

    It is worth noting that the Ecological Blue Flag (BAE) program in the beach category achieved a record number of 118 outstanding beaches with this award, which is granted for the organized effort of committees from each of the coastal communities to achieve sustainable beaches and with tourist attributes both in the Pacific and in the Costa Rican Caribbean.

    Bravo for Dominical and may the successes between communities continue, Dominical is truly one of the most incredible places in Costa Rica.

