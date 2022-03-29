Doggo Fest Festival Will Celebrate Tico Family Pets This Weekend

This weekend the “Doggo Fest” will be held, a meeting to celebrate the family pets. The activity seeks to raise awareness against animal abuse. “After almost two years locked up our dogs became more than our pets and became our co-workers. They also became confidants and emotional support that we needed. And that’s why we want to celebrate them big with the Doggo Fest. It is the official festival to celebrate, thank and celebrate the most loved ones in the house: our dogs,” said Jimena Formal, producer of the event.

The Doggo Fest will take place at La Caraña in Santa Ana from 11 a.m. to to 7p.m, both weekend days. Access for both pets and their owners will be free.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

What will be taking place

For pets, the Doggo Fest will have food, desserts and toys for sale, also recreational activities, games, and skill areas. The organizers add that the owners of the animals will be able to enjoy the sale of food, live music, drinks and talks on topics related to pets.

Adoption ready available

There will also be an adoption center for people who are looking for a new member for their family. Activities will take place outdoors and people will have access to parking during the whole day. Those interested in attending must reserve their space through the link: doggofestcr.eventbrite.com