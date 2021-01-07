More
    Deaths in Traffic Accidents Decreased in Costa Rica

    A positive 2020 trend reported

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica counted 300 deaths in road accidents in 2020, 121 of them traveling by motorcycle, according to data from the Traffic Police, released here today. Despite the high number of deaths in traffic accidents, the police report highlights that the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction and the reduction of trips in motorized vehicles, in force since last March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, managed to conclude 2020 with statistics not registered for seven years.

    The data for the previous year reflect a noticeable decrease compared to 2019, when they totaled 440, while motorcycle fatalities (111) represent 40.33 percent of the total deaths between January and December.

    After noting that the recklessness of the drivers was the main cause of the fatal accidents on the roads of Costa Rica, the report details that after the deaths on motorcycles, there are those who traveled in another type of vehicle, with 90 (56 of them drivers) , pedestrians (51), cyclists (37) and a passenger of a transport unit.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
