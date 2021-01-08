More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Tico Government seeks approval of project to promote sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture

    Proposal includes financing from the World Bank which last March approved a loan of US $ 75.1 million for the sustainable management of the fishing sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Government seeks approval of project to promote sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture

    The Tico Government presented to the Legislative Assembly a bill for the development of a sustainable fishing and aquaculture...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Deaths in Traffic Accidents Decreased in Costa Rica

    accidents
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Can an employer in Costa Rica fire an employee for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

    One of the doubts that have arisen after the COVID-19 vaccination began in Costa Rica is whether or not...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Tico Government presented to the Legislative Assembly a bill for the development of a sustainable fishing and aquaculture project, which seeks to generate economic momentum and optimize the management of marine resources. The proposal includes a loan from the World Bank, which in March 2020 approved US $ 75.1 million for the sustainable management of the fishing sector in the country.

    As reported by the Executive, the total cost of the program is US $ 82.1 million, so the millions that the World Bank loan does not cover will be obtained through a national counterpart from the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA). .

    Main objective is to strengthen business and organizational capacities

    The project mainly targets the small-scale artisanal fishing sectors: shrimp, longliners, exporters, commercial tourist fishing, aquaculturists and domestic consumers. Likewise, its main objective is to strengthen business and organizational capacities for groups of fishermen, aquaculturists and responsible fishing marine areas. Also, give priority to the recovery of fishing resources and boost economic growth on the coasts.

    “This project will modernize the fishing and aquaculture model in Costa Rica, bringing economic development to coastal areas, protecting the environment and enhancing the enormous marine wealth that Costa Ricans have,” said Daniel Carrasco, INCOPESCA’s executive president

    Plan contemplates strengthening actions against illegal fishing

    The project “Sustainable Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Costa Rica” would be developed through components such as: investment in value chains to carry out this activity in a sustainable way; strengthening mechanisms for social and environmental sustainability of fisheries, and project management, monitoring and communication.

    Under these criteria, it is estimated to invest in the construction of fishing terminals in Puntarenas, Guanacaste (Cuajiniquil) and Limón (Cieneguita), and of processing plants in Playas del Coco, Guápiles and Los Santos.

    It also seeks to strengthen actions against illegal fishing through the National Coast Guard Service, as well as to promote existing models that have the same purpose, for example the Marine Areas of Responsible Fishing, the National Plan of Action for the Fishing of Large Pelagic, among others.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    Previous articleDeaths in Traffic Accidents Decreased in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Government seeks approval of project to promote sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture

    The Tico Government presented to the Legislative Assembly a bill for the development of a sustainable fishing and aquaculture...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    President Highlighted that Costa Rica is Strong, Fights and Resists

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    President Carlos Alvarado affirmed that Costa Rica has been strong, struggles and resists with its essence intact and urged all political forces to unite...
    Read more

    Avoid Fines in 2021 for the “Marchamo”

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Those who do not carry the proof of payment for the private vehicle circulation Tax 2021, also known as the “marchamo”, are exposed to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Became the Country that Advanced the Most in the Human Development Index for 2020

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    In a year marked by the emergence of COVID-19 and the economic crisis, Costa Rica became the country that advanced the most in the...
    Read more

    The Tico Dollar Exchange Rate Started in 2021 at ¢ 617.30

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica, the reference for sale, began in 2021 at ¢ 617.30. The figure is ¢ 40.81 higher than...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica