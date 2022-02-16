‘Customized Credit’ Program Offers Differentiated Conditions According to the Productive Activity in Costa Rica

‘Funde cooperación para el Desarrollo Sostenible’(Cooperation Foundation for Sustainable Development) has 2,000 million colones to provide credits to consolidated sustainable MSMEs throughout the country. Through different credit products, the Program supports businesses in the sustainable agricultural and livestock sector, tourism, led by women entrepreneurs, and commercial activities, among others.

It offers a personalized and innovative financing option to entrepreneurs and with MSMEs that differ from the traditional and generate a positive impact. The credit application process can be 100% virtual if the business person so wishes.

This 2022 represents a year of hope for the country’s MSMEs, as an improvement in production and sales stability is expected. To support this growth, ‘Fundecooperaciónpara el DesarrolloSostenible’ announces that it has 2 billion colones available, through its Credit to Measure program, to support this productive segment with financing.

Fundecooperación’s credit system is focused on entrepreneurs and those who have a micro, small or medium-sized company running; either individually or associated, who need to strengthen their business and need financing tailored to their productive activity.

Kattia Rojas, Fundecooperación’s Marketing Coordinator, explains that “MSMEs are a fundamental part of our country’s productive engine, because they contribute to creating long-term stability and prosperity. Therefore, we have sought to promote an economic and social well-being that is respectful of the environment, through the credits that we grant”. “In addition, we have focused on working to improve the productive, environmental and gender conditions of the national population”, added Rojas.

One of the main characteristics that ‘Crédito a suMedida’ (Customized Credit) offers is the advice and support from the application of the loan; during the feasibility analysis process for the company, until the formalization of the credit. In addition, to provide follow-up and free training for business development and establish payment schemes in accordance with the behavior of your business.

“The Program has very favorable and flexible conditions such as differentiated rates, rapid response, various types of collateral options such as mortgage, fiduciary, pledge, furniture and collateral; as well as total or partial grace periods, custom payment methods and acceptance of extraordinary payments. One of its most appreciated advantages is the agility and promptness of the service and support”, commented Rojas.

Learn more about the ‘Customized Credit’ Program

‘Customized Credit’ offers both Investment Credit and Line of Credit. With these, commercial, industrial, and service activities can be financed, as well as agriculture, livestock activities, environmental management, energy efficiency, sustainable tourism, productive chains, technologies for adaptation to climate change, cultural value and commercial activities.

“In the case of Credit for Investment, it allows the acquisition of assets such as the purchase of land, acquisition, construction, remodeling or repair of facilities and infrastructure; purchase of new or used equipment or machinery; acquisition of work vehicles and assets in general. Also, it finances the consolidation of debts that have been acquired for the operation of the company and where Fundecooperación improves the conditions of the credit to be canceled”, Rojas mentioned.

For its part, the Credit Line is focused on providing working capital for labor, purchase of raw materials, acquisition of assets, short-term investments and other actions necessary for the operation of the business. For these 2 options, Fundecooperación lends up to 75 million colones, with a maximum term of 10 years and differentiated rates.

‘Crédito a Su Medida’ offers specialized alternatives with options in the implementation of practices adapted to climate change. Other products are Agriculture and Livestock Pro+Clima that promote the transformation of the agricultural and livestock production sectors through the implementation of climate actions for producers, according to their needs and geographical area. They lend from 500,000 colones to 30,000,000 colones, with a term of 60 months.

Some of the technologies to be financed are organic fertilizers, mesh houses, greenhouses, precision agriculture, edge ditches, conservation agriculture, efficient irrigation, among others. The particular benefit of Agriculture and Livestock Pro+Clima is that they have technical assistance, a free training process and an offer of agricultural insurance.

‘CreditoMujerNatura’ provides financing opportunities to integrate the gender perspective, equality and the empowerment of women in biodiversity management. This credit product finances the purchase of specialized and efficient equipment or machinery, working capital for the development of the activity, improvements to infrastructure and processes or final products. The amount to lend ranges from 500,000 to 10,000,000 colones.

And ‘Crédito Ciudad Verde’ (Green City Credit) is a product that seeks to offer opportunities to MiPymes that represent urban transformation initiatives that promote green architecture, ecological design, urban agriculture, among others. This finances the purchase of inputs, equipment and machinery, working capital for the development of activities, improvements in infrastructure and processes or final products. The amount to lend ranges from 500,000 colones to 75,000,000 colones, for a term of 10 years.

As for “Second Floor Banking”, it is a mother loan for a constituted organization, with proven experience in financing programs, and that gives access to credit to its affiliates or local groups; the amount of this goes up to 100 million colones.

How to apply for it?

Interested people should go to www.fundecooperacion.org; then, go to the ‘Tailored Credit’ tab and press the “Apply for your credit” button, complete and send the form found there. You can also contact WhatsApp 8615-2112 or phone 2225-4507 and request more information and credit requirements.

And regarding the requirements to apply, interested persons must have: a copy of the identity card on both sides, a Credit Information report for the Entity with Authorization and a guarantee. Once the form has been sent, a Fundecooperación credit advisor will review it and contact you to continue with the process. Elizabeth Ramírez and Andrea Rojas, owners of NyuraBiocosmética, are part of the stories of enterprises supported by Fundecooperación con Credito a suMedida. NyuraBiocosmética is a micro-enterprise that goes on the national market in December 2020 with natural, organic and biodegradable skin care products.

This venture arose from the hand of Elizabeth Ramírez and Andrea Rojas, two women who during the pandemic had to adapt to the new reality and look for new ways to generate an income. In the case of Elizabeth, she was dedicated to makeup and Andrea to the tourism sector. Both decided, separately, to take an online course to learn how to make natural cosmetics.

In November 2020, when they had been in the course for 6 months, they became partners and founded their natural products company. In December of that same year they launched NyuraBiocosmética.

Currently, the company has grown in its production line and offers a wide variety of products for the face such as day and night creams, foams, serum, eye contour cream, toners; as well as shower gel, body scrub, creams and bathroom. In addition, they have the certification and approval of ECOCERT, an international organization that certifies if a product is organic.

