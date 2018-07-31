This 2018, Costa Rica achieves 3 positions in the list of the 100 best hotels in the world that are selected by the World’s Best Awards survey of Travel and Leisure magazine. This survey is conducted annually among travelers who evaluate their experiences worldwide to catalog hotels, beaches, spas, airlines and other sites of tourist interest.

Hotels are ranked according to the scores obtained in the categories of the quality of their service, food, location and the comfort of their facilities.

This year the Hacienda Altagracia hotels of Pérez Zeledón, Nayara Resort, Spa & Gardens, the Arenal Volcano National Park and Nayara Springs located in La Fortuna de San Carlos entered this privileged world list.

The hotel Nayara Spring stands out for increasing its position and placing itself in the 10th position, while the Hacienda Altagracia obtained the 61st place with a score of 95.20 and Nayara Resort, Spa & Gardens the number 53 with score 95.35.

For Frederic Capello, the manager of Nayara Spring, “The achievement of having achieved the ranking N° 10-2018 in the prestigious magazine of Travel & Leisure is the best gift of this year for the entire Nayara team”.

The success of Nayara is the employees who attend the guests very genuinely, being in a paradise of nature and thermal, look for the best ingredients of Costa Rica for the preparation of the food and drinks that we serve in all the consumption centers and our architecture that mixes completely with nature.

All this is orchestrated by owners who have the vision to always improve and seek excellence for guests, said Capello.

The largest number of hotels located in this list for the year 2018 is in Asia, with a total of 27. Europe follows the count with 18 winners, which includes for the first time the Six Senses Douro Valley, in the most impressive center of wine production in Portugal, while Mexico takes only 10 lines.

The first place was won by the Four Seasons Resort in Indonesia, which is celebrating its first 20 years. Located near Ubud, the spiritual heart of Bali, this 60-room hotel not only offers a pleasant stay but also cooking classes and “sacred naps” as additional attractions.