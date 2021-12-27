More
    Costa Rican Legislative Commission of “El Cementazo” Failed in its Conclusions to the Attorney General’s Office

    Only one of the eight causes that were raised to that instance was endorsed

    The commission made up of Ronny Monge, Patricia Mora, Ottón Solís, Nidia Jiménez, Julio Rojas, Sandra Pisk, William Alvarado, José Alberto Alfaro and Abelino Esquivel, did not have the expected results to evidence (or not) harmful interference that violates the legal system Costa Rican.

    The legislative commission that investigated “El Cementazo” failed in its attempt to bring about the complaints for alleged ethical misconduct by various government officials in the Solís Rivera administration during the 2014-2018 period, according to its final report.

    Only one of the eight conclusions corresponding to the 20,461 report presented by the legislators was endorsed by the Public Ethics Prosecutor’s Office (PEP), in which the probity of former President Solís, the Governing Council and Presidential officials was assured.

    In the insistence of showing that former president Luis Guillermo Solís incurred in a breach of the duty of probity, the former deputies assure that “he did not act in conditions of equality for the inhabitants of the republic”, “his decisions were not adjusted to impartiality” and that “it failed by not ensuring that the public administration”; all annotations in the category of recommendations to be valued by the Attorney General’s Office. The PEP also rejected the recommendation to dismiss the former director of the DIS, Mariano Figueres, for failing to fulfill the president’s duties of care. Statement made two years after the death of Figueres and three after the accusation was filed in order to have an administrative sanction imposed on him.

    In the third recommendation, the Presidency is accused of not finding reasons to sanction the directors of the BCR, “despite the abundant evidence, including two resolutions of the ethics attorney,” filed by the Governing Council.

    Just in this third conclusion the legislators “hit it,” it was decided to investigate Melvin Jiménez Marín, former Minister of the Presidency. The PEP which reported the case to the Attorney General’s Office, ruled that “he may have incurred in breach of the duty of probity.” However, the case regarding the rest of the people involved in the Governing Council, Presidential House and the Board of Directors of the BCR, was dismissed.

    The fourth and fifth conclusions deal with the seven visits made to the Presidential House by Juan Carlos Bolaños in which, in the PEP’s criteria, there was nothing out of the ordinary.

    In the other complaints corresponding to Solís and the alleged pressure to the General Directorate of Customs and the technical regulation body of the MEIC to favor Bolaños.

    Resonance Costa Rica

