More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Humankind Must Not Forget the HIV

    AIDS continues to be a problem, 40 years after the first cases were diagnosed, and it demands the attention that its victims need and that the pandemic took away from them.

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    2 pandemics coexist badly in the media. This is what happened on December 1, World AIDS Day: the coronavirus, the epidemic par excellence of this century, has stolen HIV from the limelight, as if it were already under control. But the data is stubborn. According to UNAIDS, in 2020 there was around 1.5 million new cases in the world and about 680,000 deaths from AIDS. On a day-to-day basis, however, both infections do not understand competitions, and coincide, especially in countries with fewer resources, with the result that people with uncontrolled HIV suffer a more serious Covid19, with mortalities that double those of the general population, based on studies conducted in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

    40 years of HIV: the epidemic of death and life

    Both pandemics also share a well-known characteristic: with rich countries already equipped, be it antiretrovirals for HIV or vaccines against Covid19, the burden of the disease remains for others. Still, 40 years after the first AIDS cases, and 25 since highly effective therapy that turns HIV infection into a chronic condition was discovered, nearly 25% of the 37.7 million people living with the virus in the world does not have access to medication. That is not to say that HIV is not a problem in rich countries. Not only because infections go down very slowly, but also because we have to face the challenge of caring for the survivors of the first waves, who are older and in many cases with serious social and health problems (unemployment, low pensions). The NGOs in the sector defend that, although people with HIV are already diagnosed and receive treatment that prevents the infection from progressing, they still need to achieve the fourth pillar, quality of life.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This year, the coronavirus has hidden its claims. But when Covid19 is a recurrent infection that needs to be vaccinated periodically, HIV will continue to demand care that its victims will continue to need.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEl País
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican Legislative Commission of “El Cementazo” Failed in its Conclusions to the Attorney General’s Office
    Next articleScientific Arguments for the Topic of: Marijuana and Psychosis
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Students Create Honey and Watermelon-Based “Shots” To Stabilize Blood Sugar Level

    The students explained that, although there are already similar products on the market, this idea presents
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER