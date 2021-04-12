More
    Costa Rican Entrepreneurs Create Community for Digital Nomads and Remote Workers

    Generating a network of Tico coworking spaces

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica wants to become one of the main countries to receive so-called digital nomads. This term is used for those people who can perform their tasks remotely. The Pandemic has changed many things and one of them is that people are looking for natural paradises to travel, tour and work at the same time.

    For this reason, two Costa Rican entrepreneurs created a platform in which they seek to generate a community with all these people. GoCrein is the name of the project, which would bring many benefits to those who join the community. This platform has a network of more than 190 establishments, which include: restaurants, cafes, hotels, coworking spaces and gyms. All of them offer discounts and benefits for members of the community.

    “GoCrein was born with the purpose of making each work day special, productive and entertaining,” said Ronald Wohlstein, co-founder of the company. Another benefit of this community is that members can network and publicize their services.

    Many places on display

    In the country there are already many places, mainly hotels, that offer the possibility of remote working. With this, they have sought to attract this type of tourism, especially in times when the Pandemic affected the sector.

    In Costa Rica there are about 32 hotels that provide this service in Guanacaste, La Fortuna de San Carlos, San José, Manuel Antonio and other places. “We are creating more private places for work. The benefit for Costa Rica is obvious because people are going to come to live here, to buy their food, their clothes, to rent a car, participating in the economy while continuing to work,” they added.

    Legislative Bill

    In the Legislative Assembly there is a bill, promoted by the deputy Carlos Ricardo Benavides.What this project seeks is to extend the legal stay in Costa Rica for a tourist who comes to work remotely. It is intended to be up to one year, with the option to renew so that people seek to stay a long time in the country.

    According to the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, this tourism sector is key to the recovery of the sector. “In the current situation, where the recovery in tourism could extend for up to three more years before achieving the Pre-pandemic demand, the segment of digital nomads is key to the rebound,” he mentioned.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Source Hermes Solano
      Via Beleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rican College Students Develop Autonomous Vehicle Prototype and Win International Award
