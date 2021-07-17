More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Bartender Wins Award to Best Cocktail in World Contest

    The winner commented that he based his cocktail on the Nicoya Peninsula

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rican Bartender Wins Award to Best Cocktail in World Contest

    The Costa Rican Fernando Rodríguez became the only Latin American to win recognition in the most prestigious international bartender...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Franklin Chang’s Plasma Engine Breaks Records in the Latest Tests

    Ad Astra Rocket, the company of former Costa Rican astronaut Franklin Chang, continues to advance in the development of...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Relaxing Natural Springs in Costa Rica

    A good vacation in Costa Rica includes, without a doubt, a visit to some of the most relaxing natural...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The Costa Rican Fernando Rodríguez became the only Latin American to win recognition in the most prestigious international bartender and mixology competition: the World Class Competition. 55 bartenders from all over the world attended the event. And the grand prize went to Canadian James Grant. Rodríguez, a resident of Tamarindo in Guanacaste, won the award for “Best cocktail with Johnnie Walker”, which was inspired by Costa Rica.

    It is a drink that this specialist prepared based on:

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    • Soda water

    • Coco

    • Lemon essence

    • Juanilama

    • Organic turmeric

    • Honey with propolis from Nicoya.

    – And he decorated it with a grill made with palm and dried lemon.

    The preparation:

    • 50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

    • 50 ml cordial Tamala (Juanilama, organic turmeric, honey with propolis, coconut and lemon essence)

    • 150 ml sparkling water

    – Decoration: palm grill and dehydrated lemon

    Based on Nicoya

    The expert commented that he based his cocktail on the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the 5 blue zones in the world. These are regions where many of its inhabitants are over 100 years old. But, in addition, Rodríguez obtained many of the ingredients from him thanks to the Guanacasteca Agro-Organic Association, a group of about 30 highly trained organic farmers, with 100% natural products.

    Overflowing emotion

    The news of his triumph was received from Australia by Tim Phillips, the new Global Ambassador for the Johnnie Walker brand. “It was an incredibly impressive drink”, said Phillips.

    “Winning this challenge at a global level, in the best cocktail competition in the world, is not easy. The bartenders of the other 55 countries have a spectacular level. This is the fruit of teamwork with my colleagues, friends and contestants from previous years, Clark Jiménez and Nelson Martínez, as well as the support of the entire Costa Rican bartender union”, stated Rodríguez.

    “I hope this will help bartenders and bar owners in Costa Rica follow the path of professionalization, the path is step by step, but soon, I am sure, that we will have a country identity in cocktails that will be a real tourist attraction, we have the ingredients and the talent to do it”, added Rodríguez.

    Rodríguez works as Head Bartender of a group of restaurants made up of Patagonia Del Mar, Patagonia Grill, Bamboo Sushi and La Argentina, all on Tamarindo beach. In 2014, this professional had won the national competition, thanks to his originality, technique and professionalism, qualities that gave him victory in 2021.

    The competition

    As a result of the pandemic, the competition – which was based in Madrid, Spain – developed in a particular way. The 55 bartenders sent their clearly specified recipes (and ingredients) to the organization.

    And in the place of the contest there were “avatar bartenders” who had the enormous responsibility of recreating the drinks, as if it were the contestant himself. The judges were live in the space to see the presentations, taste the drinks, and award the prizes.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFranklin Chang’s Plasma Engine Breaks Records in the Latest Tests
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rican Bartender Wins Award to Best Cocktail in World Contest

    The Costa Rican Fernando Rodríguez became the only Latin American to win recognition in the most prestigious international bartender...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Vaccination For People Over 40 Years Old And Without Risk Factors in Costa Rica Starts Today

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Social Security announced that starting this Friday, July 16th and for the next ten days (or while supplies last), vaccines against...
    Read more

    Motorcycle Plates in Costa Rica Will Change Their Format To Give Greater Visibility To Police Authorities And Security Cameras

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The motorcycle plates in Costa Rica will have a change in their format in order to give greater visibility, if necessary, to third parties, police or judicial authorities.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Recovers 1,305 Pre-Columbian Pieces From US Museum

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "It was a process that began in 2010, when Brooklyn Museum asked us if we wanted to recover those objects, which at the time were taken due to lack of regulation,"
    Read more

    88 Pups From Costa Rica Are Now in Their New Home in Canada

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Last Thursday, July 8, our Canadian partner rescue organization sent us a charter plane to pick up the MOST PRECIOUS cargo Costa Rica has...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER