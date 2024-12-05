More
    Search
    Sport
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival Arrives in Garabito

    A unique extreme sports event

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Garabito will host the Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival, an event that will mark a before and after in the country’s extreme sports. From December 5 to 7, this championship will bring together, for the first time, six disciplines on three iconic beaches of Garabito: Playa Herradura, Playa Jacó, and Playa Hermosa, where the best national and international athletes will compete simultaneously.

    Many disciplines

    Surf, BMX Freestyle, skate, bodyboard, Stand Up Paddle (SUP), and jiu jitsu will take over the coasts and spaces of Puntarenas. In addition, there will be a significant prize pool, highlighting $15,000 for surf, $2,000 for BMX, and $1,500 for the other disciplines.

    The schedule will open with surfing, followed by bodyboarding, which will take the stage alongside jiu-jitsu and other sports disciplines. The event launch took place at a press conference attended by the Vice Mayor of Garabito, Neils Fallas, and the festival producer, Marco Montero.

    “Garabito Sports City” project

    The festival is part of the “Garabito Sports City” project, an initiative by the municipality that aims to position the canton as an ideal destination for sports practice and tourism. This inaugural edition promises to become an annual benchmark for extreme sports enthusiasts.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    The National Costa Rican Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Choir Come Present Their Traditional Season of Christmas Concerts

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    The National Costa Rican Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Choir Come Present Their Traditional Season of Christmas Concerts

    Musical performances with 140 artists on stage will be offered from December 6 to 13, in the communities of...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »