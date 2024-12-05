Garabito will host the Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival, an event that will mark a before and after in the country’s extreme sports. From December 5 to 7, this championship will bring together, for the first time, six disciplines on three iconic beaches of Garabito: Playa Herradura, Playa Jacó, and Playa Hermosa, where the best national and international athletes will compete simultaneously.

Many disciplines

Surf, BMX Freestyle, skate, bodyboard, Stand Up Paddle (SUP), and jiu jitsu will take over the coasts and spaces of Puntarenas. In addition, there will be a significant prize pool, highlighting $15,000 for surf, $2,000 for BMX, and $1,500 for the other disciplines.

The schedule will open with surfing, followed by bodyboarding, which will take the stage alongside jiu-jitsu and other sports disciplines. The event launch took place at a press conference attended by the Vice Mayor of Garabito, Neils Fallas, and the festival producer, Marco Montero.

“Garabito Sports City” project

The festival is part of the “Garabito Sports City” project, an initiative by the municipality that aims to position the canton as an ideal destination for sports practice and tourism. This inaugural edition promises to become an annual benchmark for extreme sports enthusiasts.

