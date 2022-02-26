Costa Rica Supports Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

The Government of Costa Rica requested the intervention of the United Nations Security Council to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in Eastern Europe and to prevent an escalation that would lead to a conflict with terrible humanitarian consequences. This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It also argued that the threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine contravenes the spirit of the United Nations Charter. “Costa Rica calls on the Security Council to implement the mechanisms at its disposal to promote an agreement that prevents any military action, thus avoiding the disastrous humanitarian consequences in the region,” the letter said.

Territorial integrity

The minister also endorsed the statement of António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, who stated that the decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called “independence” of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

“We join the Secretary General’s call to all actors for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and to avoid any action that escalates the conflict,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Escalating conflict

According to the latest reports, tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia continue to rise, and the diplomatic channel is becoming increasingly narrow.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized reservists over the risk that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who defies Western sanctions, orders an invasion of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said that “the future of European security” would be decided in Ukraine, at a time when 150,000 Russian soldiers are deployed on its borders, according to US reports.

Putin insisted, in a speech on the occasion of Defenders of the Fatherland Day, that Russian interests “are not negotiable”, although he mentioned the possibility of a “direct and honest dialogue with the West”. Meanwhile, it is ensured that a meeting between Joe Biden, President of the United States with Putin, is no longer an option.