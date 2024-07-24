Costa Rica Sets its Sights on Seven Countries to Attract Tourists

Costa Rica is determined to concentrate its efforts to attract travelers from new markets and its tourism authorities have their sights set on seven specific nations: Brazil, Colombia, Italy, Portugal and the Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway and Sweden).

From these territories, 96,606 tourists arrived on Costa Rican soil in 2023 by all means: air, sea and land, while in 2022 the figure was 84,899 people, that is, there was a growth of 13.7% when comparing both years, according to data of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT).

Great potential in the near future

These markets have “great potential in the near future,” in the opinion of William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, which is why Costa Rican authorities are already searching and/or working with strategic allies in both South America and Europe.

With Brazil and Colombia there is already progress; Starting in the last quarter of 2024, GOL LinhasAéreas, one of the main airlines in Latin America, will launch an international route between Brazilian and Costa Rican soil that will represent the first time in which both nations will be connected by a direct flight.

In addition, in February of this year, the ICT participated in the 43rd edition of the Tourist Showcase of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO), which allowed it to establish and strengthen strategic relationships with agencies, travel operators, airlines. and media to position the country as a tourist destination.

“In Europe we are analyzing agency options that allow us to better understand the markets and the messages that we can apply in strategies; In the Scandinavian countries we have the language challenge, but we are making progress,” says Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the ICT.

Without neglecting the North American market

The United States remains the most important country for Costa Rican tourism, so the authorities will continue to carry out actions to attract travelers from states that traditionally do not issue so many travelers.

For example, between September 2023 and January 2024, the ICT launched a campaign in alliance with Amazon, with an investment of US$1.4 million, the fruits of which in terms of an increase in the number of tourists could be seen within the period of six months to a year.

“Our growth comes from two paths: new niches and others where we already have a presence, but we are going deeper. The strategy with Amazon was designed to reach new segments in the United States, outside the markets where we already exist. For example, we are positioning ourselves in Atlanta and Florida to seek expansion, and the results would be seen in the new high season that begins in November and next year,” says Trejos.

According to data from the institute, 1,473,620 tourists arrived in the country from the United States by all means in 2023, while in 2022 the figure was 1,270,038, that is, 16% more.

