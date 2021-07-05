Costa Rica Recognized for Promoting LGBTIQ + Tourism

Costa Rica is increasingly consolidated as an LGBTIQ + friendly destination. The Central American country is catching the eyes of community members who are looking for a destination that offers them, in addition to dream places, respect for their preferences.

Despite the restrictions that existed in recent months, Costa Rica has become popular among LGTBI travelers. Throughout the territory there are natural attractions that receive these travelers offering them respect like any other tourist.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Recently, the country was highlighted among the trend destinations for the community through the recommendations of gay travel agencies, being the only one in Central America to belong to the list.

A diverse destination

San José and Quepos have been, for many years, the two most valued destinations for LGBTQ + tourism in Costa Rica and probably in Central America. Recently, with Guanacaste having grown enormously as a preferred vacation destination, the beaches along the Nicoya Peninsula have become another destination of choice. Nearby, the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park, attracts ecotourism, making it a popular spot away from the bright lights, noisy city life, and other commercial influences.

Some favorite LGBTQ + friendly destinations in the Latin American country are: San José, Quepos, Cocles, Manuel Antonio, Alajuela, Tamarindo, Quebrada, Ganado, Escazú, Atenas, Jacó, Heredia.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.