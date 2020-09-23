Costa Rica was ranked 88th in the Global Attraction Index or Global Attractiveness Index (GAI), which measures and compares potential, in terms of investment and productive development of 144 nations. This index takes into account four parameters: openness, innovation, talent and efficiency.

The report explains that the objective of measuring the attractiveness of a nation, is under a concept that depends on the plurality of economic, social, cultural factors, innovation, efficiency, capacity for openness and dialogue with foreign countries.

Of the 144 nations that are evaluated: 6.3% are classified with high attraction (9 countries); 6.9% are classified as good attraction (10 countries) and 31.3% are under the medium attraction category (45 countries). Costa Rica is in the eighth position in Latin American countries in the ranking, the first three positions are held by Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.