More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Ostional Prepares to Receive one of the Big Turtle Arrivals of the Year

    We have very good news for all nature lovers, this past weekend the Ostional Association of Local Guides (AGLO) reported that today one more massive turtle arrival is starting
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and a varied offer, it seeks to promote internationally the canton of Los Chiles, located in the north of the country.

    In the midst of the crisis and the challenges of the new normal, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs launched a catalog with 14 tourist products that includes the wide biodiversity of the Caño Negro Mixed National Wildlife Refuge and the Medio Queso River Wetland.

    “The canton of Los Chiles has the potential to develop its tourism offer and bring social progress to its communities through rural tourism, a generator of unique experiences and employment-generating chains”, highlighted the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

    The area also offers activities such as naturalistic water tours, freshwater sport fishing, day and night trail tours, guided horseback riding, the pineapple tour, the sugar mill tour to grind cane, make sweet tapas and the delicious sobado, as well as the organic chocolate tour, among others. The offer allows bird watching as one of the most outstanding points, a visit to the community’s butterfly farm, as well as its own organic and healthy gastronomy.

    According to the president of the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Fernando Sandí, the destination offers the ideal setting to reconnect with nature. “We are offering a lot of space to recharge energies, a lot of nature and alternatives for sleeping, walking, eating, but above all taking away the memory of a unique experience”.

    The reactivation of the tourism sector has been one of the recurring themes raised during the work sessions of the Territorial Dialogue Tables, which are promoted in five regions of the country, to reactivate the economy and to generate employment after the Pandemic.

    A diverse canton
    The border canton of Los Chiles is made up of the districts of Los Chiles, San Jorge, El Amparo and Caño Negro, this last site is considered as a bird sanctuary, it boasts one of the first places in Central America and is among the most prominent in the world level. Data shared by the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, indicated the most recent bird count developed two weeks ago of 175 different species.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleLawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and...
    Read more
    News

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    TCRN STAFF -
    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more
    Environment

    Ostional Prepares to Receive one of the Big Turtle Arrivals of the Year

    TCRN STAFF -
    We have very good news for all nature lovers, this past weekend the Ostional Association of Local Guides (AGLO) reported that today one more massive turtle arrival is starting
    Read more
    News

    PayPal Will Allow Transactions in Cryptocurrencies as of 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    As of next year, PayPal will begin managing transactions in cryptocurrency. Its customers will have the possibility of...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Bryan Villarreal Alvarado: Guanacaste Exoplanet Hunter on the Search for Alien Worlds

    TCRN STAFF -
    Since the discovery of the first exoplanets in the early 1990s more than 4,000 have been confirmed. Bryan Villareal Alvarado is completing...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more

    PayPal Will Allow Transactions in Cryptocurrencies as of 2021

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As of next year, PayPal will begin managing transactions in cryptocurrency. Its customers will have the possibility of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Aspires to Receive 500 thousand Tourists from North America in this High Season

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica expects to receive 500,000 tourists from North America in the high season that will start on the last weekend of...
    Read more

    Pope Francis Supports Legalizing Same-sex Unions

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Pope Francis pointed out in the documentary “Francesco”, which debuted at the Rome Film Festival on the past Wednesday, that he supports civil unions between people of the same sex
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »