Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and a varied offer, it seeks to promote internationally the canton of Los Chiles, located in the north of the country.

In the midst of the crisis and the challenges of the new normal, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs launched a catalog with 14 tourist products that includes the wide biodiversity of the Caño Negro Mixed National Wildlife Refuge and the Medio Queso River Wetland.

“The canton of Los Chiles has the potential to develop its tourism offer and bring social progress to its communities through rural tourism, a generator of unique experiences and employment-generating chains”, highlighted the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

The area also offers activities such as naturalistic water tours, freshwater sport fishing, day and night trail tours, guided horseback riding, the pineapple tour, the sugar mill tour to grind cane, make sweet tapas and the delicious sobado, as well as the organic chocolate tour, among others. The offer allows bird watching as one of the most outstanding points, a visit to the community’s butterfly farm, as well as its own organic and healthy gastronomy.

According to the president of the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Fernando Sandí, the destination offers the ideal setting to reconnect with nature. “We are offering a lot of space to recharge energies, a lot of nature and alternatives for sleeping, walking, eating, but above all taking away the memory of a unique experience”.

The reactivation of the tourism sector has been one of the recurring themes raised during the work sessions of the Territorial Dialogue Tables, which are promoted in five regions of the country, to reactivate the economy and to generate employment after the Pandemic.

A diverse canton

The border canton of Los Chiles is made up of the districts of Los Chiles, San Jorge, El Amparo and Caño Negro, this last site is considered as a bird sanctuary, it boasts one of the first places in Central America and is among the most prominent in the world level. Data shared by the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, indicated the most recent bird count developed two weeks ago of 175 different species.