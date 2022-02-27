Costa Rica Promoted Its Food Offer in the Most Important Fair of the Sector in the Middle East

For the seventh time, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and 8 companies from the national food industry participated, from February 13th to 17th, in the most important fair in the food sector in the Middle East: Gulfood Dubai 2020.

This year, the fair brought together more than 60 thousand visitors and more than 110 exhibitors from 162 countries. National products that were promoted ranged from specialty coffee; dehydrated fruits; organic sugar, among others.

The General Manager of PROCOMER, Pedro Beirute Prada, affirmed that this event means an opportunity to take advantage of the platform that gives us a return to face-to-face events to promote the name of Costa Rica as a country that provides certified and high-quality products to all hemispheres of the world.

“The fairs are a showcase to show the Costa Rican offer to the world. Positioning our products in spaces like this is part of the diversification strategy that Costa Rica has followed and that allows us to reach more than 150 markets today, with innovative and high-quality products”, acknowledged Beirute.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Trade and President of the Board of Directors of PROCOMER, Andrés Valenciano, assured that these types of spaces are vital to publicize internationally the offer of Costa Rican export products with high added value, both for the industry as for the final consumer.

“Our goal is to consolidate Costa Rica’s presence in the market and position Costa Rican exporters as a business alternative in the Middle East region. This is a great opportunity for exporters to learn about the business culture and market dynamics, establish new contacts with potential buyers and access trends in products and presentations”, added the Minister and Chairman of the Board.

Costa Rican companies among the most innovative in the world

Tertulia Brugge, one of the participating companies of the Costa Rican delegation, was the winner at the Gulfood Innovation Awards. These awards recognize the most innovative products in the world, through 11 different categories. The company triumphed in the category of “Best Packaging Design Impact” for its drip coffee product. This is the second time that the company has received recognition in this award.

“This award fills us with great enthusiasm and pride. It is undoubtedly a demanding market and leaving the name of Costa Rica as a country with sustainable, differentiated and internationally awarded ideas and products motivates us a lot to continue making more and more efforts”, said Eugenia Sánchez, Commercial Manager of Tertulia Brugge. The jury highlighted the innovative characteristics of the product, its convenience of preparation and the freshness and quality of the coffee.

For its part, the company Biocafé Oro Tarrazú S.A. was nominated in the most innovative beverage category with its Innovation Cinnamon Coffee product. “This product represents the result of the effort made for more than 18 years, adapting to the changes and demands of our customers and the markets that are increasingly demanding innovative products. We hope to position our brand and the country by showing the productive quality of Costa Rica”, commented Facundo Madrigal, director of Exports of the company.