Have you ever imagined developing an application that helps solve a challenge we face on Earth or in space? This will be the main incentive for over 200 participants in the NASA’s Space Apps Challenge 2024 worldwide.

Children, young people, and adults, regardless of age or profession, from anywhere in the country, can register individually or in groups to be part of the largest Aerospace Hackathon in the world and contribute their knowledge and skills to solve global challenges. The event will take place this Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, at the Innovation building of Fidélitas University.

For the past 12 years, NASA has organized this competition, which has reached over 170 cities around the world with the participation of approximately 57,000 people. Competitors collaborate each year to generate solutions to global challenges such as climate change, data-driven agriculture from Earth observation, gender and climate, satellite data, community mapping, exoplanets, among others.

Leandro Camacho, local leader of NASA Space Apps in Costa Rica, assures that the main requirement to participate in this event is to have a passion for technology and space. “The greatest gain from this competition is that we all have something to contribute and learn.” Participants will be able to create prototypes of devices, mobile applications, video games, robots, and software that positively impact the world, using technology and open resources from NASA,” Leandro added.

Innovation

One of the fundamental elements of the hackathon is innovation; therefore, this year the CRUSA Foundation joins as one of the organizations supporting the project.

“At CRUSA, we believe in the importance of creating spaces to encourage imagination and creativity in the pursuit of innovative projects that provide solutions to local and global challenges.” “Undoubtedly, this type of activity provides individuals with the opportunity to develop and strengthen their digital skills, teamwork, creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities, as well as to bring them closer to science and technology, which are fundamental aspects for shaping the human talent of the future,” emphasized Flora Montealegre, Executive Director of CRUSA.

A technological journey

During both days, participants will have expert mentors in areas such as space environment, Cubesats, space exploration, geospatial technologies, robotics, and software, who will support and guide them in developing their challenges. In addition, talks will be held to introduce participants to the space world and the development of technology, including cloud computing, data science, generative artificial intelligence, and machine learning. One of the mentors, Ana Laura Loría, a Costa Rican who was part of a winning team at the Space Apps Challenge 2020, will give a talk about her experience in monitoring deforestation in protected indigenous areas.

Among the talks included are: “The Use of Space Technology to Mitigate Climate Change,” “Winning Teams from the Space Apps Challenge,” and “The Role of Technologies in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

“As local leaders, we have always worked to enhance people’s skills and provide them with development opportunities.” Our goal as co-organizers is to ensure that these opportunities reach more people, even in regions where these efforts typically do not reach. “We would like to see schools in indigenous areas getting involved,” concluded Leandro.

Those interested in participating in the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2024 can register and find all the information on the website:

https://www.spaceappschallenge.org/nasa-space-apps-2024/2024-local-events/san-jose

