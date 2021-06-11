More
    Costa Rica Joins Efforts with NGO “Oceanmind” to Fight Against Illegal Fishing

    Costa Rica is taking great steps in the use of intelligence in the application of marine regulations

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica signed a cooperation agreement with the NGO OceanMind to facilitate the application of maritime regulation thanks to the experience of this organization in the analysis of satellite information and ship tracking.

    The alliance, signed through the Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Incopesca), strengthens the actions of our country in terms of protection of the fishing fleet and marine resources, reinforcing the commitment to safety for fishermen, conservation and fight against illegal fishing.

    Continuing to strengthen efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

    “As a country we must continue to strengthen efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in our marine territory, as we still have significant challenges […]”, declared Daniel Carrasco, executive president of Incopesca. OceanMind will support the Government with ongoing analysis, training to empower the nation’s future capabilities, and advanced technology such as machine learning.

    “Costa Rica is taking great steps in the use of intelligence in the application of marine regulations, we are proud to be able to support the government to increase its own capacity together with other countries in the region,” said Pablo Trueba, senior analyst at OceanMind Fisheries.

    In addition, this agreement and the use of state-of-the-art technological tools and artificial intelligence will facilitate the protection and safety of fishermen when they are in the open sea, will provide faster and more efficient entry and disembarkation in ports, and will open opportunities to implement incentives. regulatory and marketplace to reward them.

