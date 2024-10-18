The 7% growth in goods exports from January to August of 2024 is not the only indicator of Costa Rica’s strong export performance. According to information from Trade Map – a database of the International Trade Centre (ITC) – our country ranks among the top positions in the exports of various products, primarily in the agricultural sector.

Trade Map indicates that Costa Rica is the number one exporter of pineapple in the world and the top supplier of this product in the European Union; furthermore, it is the leading exporter of pineapple juice globally. Likewise, the country ranks 2nd in the world as a banana exporter and is the 1st supplier of cassava to the European Union and the 4th to the United States.

Advanced manufacturing

In addition to its well-known export track record in the agricultural sector, Costa Rica has also positioned itself in the advanced manufacturing industry, and this experience continues to open markets for it, as is the case in the life sciences sector. Currently, the country is the number one per capita exporter of medical devices in America.

“The export sector of goods and services represents 37% of Costa Rica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs more than 600,000 people.” “These compelling data reflect the success of this model in our country and the engine of development it has become over the decades,” stated Laura López, General Manager of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency. (PROCOMER).

Also other products

Other positions that our products enjoy are: 2nd exporter of fresh lilies and 2nd exporter of palm hearts to the U.S., as well as the 3rd best exporting performance among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and 2nd in Latin America.

Currently, the export sector of Costa Rica is made up of 2,400 exporting companies of goods, which send their products to 168 destinations with 4,400 products.

According to the latest report from PROCOMER, during the period from January to August, goods exports reached $12.958 billion, reflecting a growth of $902 million (7%) compared to the previous year. The medical devices, agricultural, and food industry sectors saw increases of 12%, 7%, and 5%, respectively.

