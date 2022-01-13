More
    Costa Rica Is the Best Tourist Destination in Central America

    The Central American country is a paradise of natural treasures

    In Costa Rica there is ¡Pura Vida! The Central American country took the lead over others in the region to become the best country to visit according to the Competitive Travel and Tourism Report produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

    Of the 140 countries evaluated around the world, Costa Rica ranked 41st in the general ranking, while in the Central American region it stands out in the first place, followed by Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

    The WEF analyzed several criteria, among which the countries’ infrastructure, security and sustainable travel initiatives stood out, as well as culture, accommodation and value for money among a total of 90 indicators.

    Costa Rica is considered one of the greenest countries in the world. It has 5% of the planet’s species, among lush tropical forests that surround the cities of the country. Many of them, which provide the visitors’ favorite natural scenery.

    Special enclosures

    The attributes of the country stand out for having special enclosures for relaxation and adventure. In addition to the most impressive cultural settings and excellent gastronomy. All this, ensuring the safety of your visitors at all times.

    Costa Rica also has five World Heritage sites certified by UNESCO: La Amistad International Park, Isla de Coco National Park, Guanacaste Conservation Area, the tradition of boxing and carts and the pre-Columbian chiefdom settlements with stone spheres.

    In recent years, this destination has become the favorite of intrepid tourists who visit its territory, which stretches from the Pacific to the Caribbean Sea to offer unique experiences. Nature, vibrant cities and the best accommodations are part of the offer.

